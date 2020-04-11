Mexican families try to bring New York coronavirus victims home

For almost two decades, José Felix Rojas crammed into apartments with other Mexican immigrants in the Queens neighborhood of New York and worked hard in delicatessens and supermarkets, conscientiously sending dollars to his wife and her four children here in the state of Puebla.

“My husband always said he would come home, maybe next year,” said his wife, Maclovia Zacatenco. “It was always next year.”

It is now too late.

Rojas is one of at least 150 Mexican citizens in the New York area – the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic – who died after being infected, according to Mexican authorities.

Maclovia Zacatenco, 50, widow of José Felix Rojas, outside their home in La Magdalena Axocopan. (Samuel Lopez Amezquita / for the Times)

In addition to intense emotional anguish and a sudden economic vacuum in the loss of essential suppliers, their families have to suffer another blow: the crisis has made it almost impossible to transport bodies back to Mexico for burial.

Faced with overwhelmed mortuaries and funeral homes in New York, a few flights and delays in issuing death certificates, the Mexican foreign ministry advised families to cremate relatives so that the ashes can eventually to be returned.

Families are invited to renounce the common desire to be buried in indigenous soil and to renounce traditional farewell ceremonies – Roman Catholic revivals, final prayers, joint viewing, public funeral services and burial in flower in ancestral plots.

The Mexican government said Friday that all of its citizens who died in the United States as a result of COVID-19 remained in mortuaries and funeral homes.

Many parents continue to push for repatriation of parents who died for family burial camposantos, or cemeteries, last resting places for generations of ancestors.

“I want to bring my husband’s body back, see him one last time, to make sure he is gone,” said the widow of Rojas, crying. “We always dreamed that he would return someday.”

::

In the hometown of Rojas, La Magdalena de Axocopan, the 8,000 residents feed on living plots of corn, beans and other crops in the parched landscape, supplemented by income from livestock, shops and small businesses .

But the real economic engine is abroad – remittances from parents in New York that finance homes, businesses, education, and medical expenses.

Pedro Maximiliano Méndez, 52, former New Yorker and mayor of La Magdalena Axocopan. (Samuel Lopez Amezquita / for the Times)

“There was no economic alternative here; this is why so many people have left, “said mayor Pedro Maximiliano Méndez, 52, who spent more than 20 years as an undocumented worker in Queens before returning to Mexico ten years ago to be with his aging mother. “We wanted to help our families.”

In the late 1970s, large numbers of people from Puebla began to immigrate to New York. Many started running flower kiosks in Korean grocery stores open overnight, before climbing the ladder of low-wage jobs in restaurants and supermarkets.

Today, the New York area is home to at least 600,000 natives poblanos and their children born in the United States, concentrated in working class enclaves from Queens and Brooklyn and from East Harlem to Manhattan.

“Life in New York was not easy. We lived on top of each other, ”said Méndez, recalling the overcrowded apartments and basements shared by Mexican workers, sometimes alternating between bed bumps depending on work schedules. “It was a working life, 18 hours a day. Work, eat, sleep, and get up and work again. “

Such conditions make social distance difficult, if not impossible, probably contributing to the death toll of Mexican immigrants.

Rojas left La Magdalena de Axocopan 18 years ago. He was already 34 years old and had four young children, but he saw few opportunities in Mexico. He never returned home, joining the ranks of immigrants who become breadwinners.

“My father has always been a hard worker,” said his eldest daughter, Saida Rojas, 26. “But he was also very happy, a very cheerful person who cared deeply for his family.”

Saida Rojas, 26, daughter of José Felix Rosas, outside the family home of La Magdalena de Axocopan. (Samuel Lopez Amezquita / for the Times)

She last saw her father at the age of 8.

Increasingly stringent border restrictions have made it difficult for Rojas and other Mexican immigrants to the United States to illegally visit their families at home – even as their children celebrated first communions, graduation ceremonies and d other life markers.

Its presence has become increasingly distant, despite weekly telephone calls and, more recently, video conversations. But his remittances helped buy a new family home and a small grocery store.

For the past two years, Rojas had suffered from kidney problems, even as he continued to stack shelves in a Queens supermarket.

On the morning of March 24, when he was getting ready to go to work, Rojas felt sick. Her brother-in-law, Genaro Zacatenco, who shared a Queens apartment with Rojas, was alarmed.

“He was completely pale, white, and I was very scared because he couldn’t speak, had trouble breathing, and then his whole body started shaking,” recalls Zacatenco, 42, speaking on the phone from Queens.

“I said to my wife, ‘Call the ambulance! He is not feeling right! “He couldn’t breathe or speak.”

Rojas was rushed to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, where he died the following day. Hospital staff told the family that the cause was kidney failure.

“No one mentioned the coronavirus,” said Zacatenco.

Rojas’ body was transferred to a funeral home in Manhattan specializing in preparing the bodies of Mexican immigrants for repatriation. Funeral home staff asked for body clothes, travel documents and payment to send him back to Mexico, Zacatenco said.

“We paid and they said they would take care of everything and bring the body back to my sister’s” in Mexico, he said.

An hour later, someone from the funeral home called back with bad news: the hospital report said that Rojas had been infected with the coronavirus, which excluded the return of his remains to Mexico.

“We have to cremate,” said Zacatenco.

A provisional death certificate from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene indicates that Rojas died of “acute hypoxemic respiratory failure” resulting from two causes. The first was “bilateral pneumonia” – which means that both lungs were compromised.

The second was handwritten in large letters on the document: “* Covid-19 case *”

::

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and others have urged immigrants to the United States to stay put to reduce the risk of bringing the virus home.

But in recent weeks, many Mexicans fleeing New York after losing their jobs have returned to Puebla State.

At least two returnees in the municipality of Atlixco, which includes La Magdalena de Axocopan, have tested positive for the coronavirus, said René León, government spokesman for the city of Atlixco.

“If we make the names public, or even the neighborhoods where they live, it would cause panic and hysteria among people,” he said. “We have already seen some cases of discrimination against compatriots who have returned. People say they are carriers of the virus. “

Here at La Magalena de Axocopan, volunteers seated at a table one day last week in the square distributed surgical masks and distributed spoonfuls of hand sanitizer gel to passersby.

For Rojas’ family, the emphasis remains on the return of his body.

“If I could see him, even his body, then at least I would be at peace if he was gone,” said his widow. “But I cannot be at peace now, not without seeing my husband again.”

Cecilia Sánchez of the Mexico City Times office contributed to this report.