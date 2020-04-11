Mental health crisis hotline saw peak calls of 891%

the Disaster helpline , a federal crisis hotline, recently saw a huge spike in calls from people seeking help. The national helpline, managed by SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration), provides advice to people facing emotional distress during natural and man-made disasters.

In March, the hotline recorded a 338% increase in the volume of calls compared to February, according to a spokesperson for the agency. And compared to last year for the month of March, they recorded an 891% increase in calls.

The pandemic has disrupted the routines of normal life and led to the isolation of people who stay at home to slow the spread of the virus. In a recent press briefing, President Donald Trump addressed the mental health crisis by saying that it is a big problem and that people are in trouble.

American workers are suffering from devastating job losses, last week an additional 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits. More than 16,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, leaving families mourning and unable to come together because of social distancing guidelines.

“Stress, anxiety and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster,” says the program website The helpline is a free resource that offers advice and support to anyone in emotional distress due to the disaster. They can provide advice on how to cope and provide information on how to spot signs of distress in friends and family members. Crisis counselors can also refer callers to local crisis centers for follow-up care. The helpline was launched in 2012 and has provided assistance to residents in disasters such as hurricanes, mass shooting, forest fires and now the coronavirus pandemic. Staff are available 24/7. People can call 1-800-985-5990, or even send an SMS, TalkWithUs to 66746, to be connected to a qualified advisor. People who ask for help can remain anonymous and can call for themselves or on behalf of someone else. Everyone is encouraged to use the help line, including; disaster survivors; relatives of the victims; first responders; rescue, recovery and rescue workers; clergy; and parents and caregivers, the program’s website reads.

