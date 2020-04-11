`` Making the Cut '' on Amazon: the Puma look, another winner examined

The following story contains spoilers from the fifth and sixth episodes of Amazon “Making the Cut”. Read our reviews of last week’s winning looks here.

Up to seven competitors, the creators of “Making the Cut” head for half the season by traveling to Tokyo with hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. In addition, the panel of judges has undergone a little change: Carine Roitfeld and Nicole Richie are MIA and the Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni has taken a place in the front row.

Episode 5: An Eye-Catching Wraparound Coat



Recognizing the important role that Japan plays in influencing and spreading streetwear trends, “Streetwear” challenges the Seven Significants to be inspired by the streets of the famous Harajuku district in Tokyo for a pair of looks which, as in previous episodes, includes a runway look and an accessible Look. To soften the pot even more, the winner of the challenge for this episode also wins a collaboration with the Puma label.

Rinat Brodach won the challenge – and a collaboration with Puma – with his streetwear-inspired coat. (Keith Tsuji / Amazon photography)

Rinat Brodach’s winning look not only captured the spirit of the challenge perfectly, but it did so in a way that seemed to embrace all streetwear inspiration under the sun. Drawing its initial inspiration from the utilitarian aesthetics of the workers – more evident in the runway look than this one, to be honest – the bulky padded coat with dolman sleeves ($ 109.90, sold) has a silhouette that pays homage to the kimono, with a light weight, green digi-camo nylon in the shape of a leaf on one side (the designers had the possibility of printing a special fabric for this challenge) and a blue plaid of punk inspiration on the back which folded up to make contrasting cuffs. The same Scottish fabric was used for a belt tied at the waist. Our only small problem with the coat is that the combination of the volume of the coat, the padding and the checkered lining immediately made us think of the sleeping bags that all other kids had in the 1970s.

Take away meals: The embodiment of everything related to streetwear in one striking coat. (By the way, if Amazon Fashion decides to roll out a consumer version of the striped boiler suit that Tim Gunn wore in the opening scene, we’d take one in the blink of an eye.)

Episode 6: A T-Shirt Goes Wrong

The sixth episode in the series, “Opposing Forces”, finds half a dozen designers who scramble to create looks that combine contrasting styles – male and female, good and bad, old and new, that sort of thing. When it comes to fashion themes, these are pretty standard stuff, which made the horrible clothes going down the stairs at Amazon Fashion headquarters in Tokyo quite surprising. For starters, there were the Esther Perbandt sandwich looks in PVC and jellyfish, although if we distribute points for moving outside the comfort zone, the theme of the designer’s garden, the spire of the temple meets the garden submarine, would win them all. Then there was the fusion of Brodach’s Buddhist and Jewish influences, which went wrong to be an affront to both religions.

On top of that, the accessible look of light meets the darkness of Jonny Cota – a checkered dog jacket paired with baggy pants resulting in remarkable streetwear samurai gear, inspired by the growth of a gay square ankle in the round hole of a Roman Catholic family – would have been our first choice.

Sander Bos riffed on the T-shirt for his second victory in the competition, but the result ended up being half too smart. (Keith Tsuji / Amazon photography)

Instead, the winning look was Sander Bos’ clever commentary on art against consumerism, which inspired the idea of ​​the basic building block of fashion: the humble T-shirt. Instead of making a T-shirt, he took the long and resentful route to create a roomy pale yellow short-sleeved nylon top with a beige wool insert resembling a T-shirt motif ($ 39.90, sold out ), paired with an equally basic high-waisted beige wool wrap skirt ($ 59.90, the two smallest sizes still available today) lined with yellow nylon. What you don’t see in the photos on Amazon’s website is the blossoming of Bos putting pockets in the skirt which, when flipped, look slightly like the short sleeves of a T-shirt. Unfortunately, they also look like upturned pockets.

Take away meals: A total shirt show – and not in a good way.