Los Angeles Kings former coach Tom Webster dies at 71

Tom Webster, a former Kings coach who was an outstanding player with the New England Whalers of the defunct World Hockey Assn., Has died, according to several media reports. Webster was 71 and reportedly suffered from brain cancer.

“So sad to hear of Tommy Webster’s death,” said former Kings forward Tony Granato said via Twitter. “He was a great man and a coach for whom I had the chance to play! Prayers and love to the family. “

Webster coached the Kings from May 31, 1989 to May 4, 1992 and set a record 115-94-31. His tenure was underlined by the first Smythe Division team title in the 1990-91 season, still the only division title the Kings have won. But his mandate was also marked by fits of anger which contrasted with his gentle attitude away from the ice.

He was suspended for four games and fined $ 5,000 for punching exchange with Doug Gilmour Calgary Flames in March 1991 and was suspended 12 games and fined $ 10,000 for throwing his stick and kicking referee Kerry Fraser in November 1991. This was the longest suspension imposed on an NHL coach. He had previously been kicked out of a game for throwing his stick.

Webster suspended 12 games in a game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Forum. Upset when he thought Fraser had not made a good call, Webster threw the stick from the bench. He hit the ice and touched one of Fraser’s skates. “In making this decision, the league wishes to clarify that there can be no excuse for taking physical action against an official,” said NHL vice president Brian O’Neill in a statement.

The Kings were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round of each of Webster’s first two seasons and in the first round in 1991-1992. He was laid off after this season.

“When you reorganize your team, unfortunately, the first place you look is the coach,” said Rogie Vachon, then general manager of the Kings, at the time. “I do not blame him. Some of the players must also be held responsible. “

Webster was born in Kirkland Lake, Canada, and was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 1966. He could not win a regular place in Boston and was claimed by Buffalo in the 1970 expansion draft. However, he was traded to Detroit soon after and made a breakthrough in the 1970-71 season when he had 30 goals and 67 points for the Red Wings. He jumped to the WHA for the 1972-73 season and helped the New England Whalers win the Avco Cup, which was awarded to the league champion. Back injuries limited him late in his career and ended his WHA career with 220 goals and 425 points in 352 games.

He became a coach and led the Tulsa Oilers of the Central Hockey League – a branch of the New York Rangers – to an unlikely title in the 1983-1984 season. The team’s financial instability led to the cancellation of her ice rink and she had to play the last six weeks of her season on the road. They won the championship and then dissolved.

Webster was hired to coach the Rangers for the 1986-1987 season, but developed an inner ear infection that made him unable to fly. He resigned in April 1987. The Kings hired him in 1989 to succeed Robbie Ftorek.

Webster then worked as a coach for the Carolina Hurricanes, who had been the Hartford Whalers until they left Hartford, Connecticut, and moved south in 1997.

“The Canes are saddened to learn of the loss of Tom Webster, who was an original Hartford Whaler as a player, an original Carolina Hurricane as a coach and a friend of many in the hockey world,” said l team on their Twitter account. “Our deepest condolences to his family.”