Loretta Lynn in brief – CNN

Dad: Melvin Webb, coal miner
Mother: Clara (Ramey) Webb
Wedding: Oliver Lynn (1948-1996, his death)
Children: Patsy, Peggy, Cissie, Ernest Ray, Jack Benny and Betty Sue
Other facts
Her first guitar was a gift from her husband.
Drove with her husband across the country to visit radio stations to promote her first record.
Sister is singer Crystal Gayle.
Chronology
1960 – Signs a contract with Zero Records after being spotted in a televised talent contest.
1967, 1972, 1973 – Receives the Country Music Association award for singer of the year.
1971 – Win a Grammy, with Conway Twitty, for best country vocal performance by a duo or group for the song “After The Fire Is Gone”.
1972 – Is the first woman to be named artist of the year by the Country Music Association.
1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 – Conway Twitty and Lynn win the Country Music Association’s vocal duo of the year award.
1976 – His autobiography, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, is published.
1980 – “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is turned into a film with Sissy Spacek.
1996 – Her husband Oliver dies.
2004 – Win a Grammy, with Jack White, for the best country collaboration with voices, for the song “Portland, Oregon”. Won a second Grammy for best country album for “Van Lear Rose”.
2010 – Receives a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
2013 – Is presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
March 4, 2016 – Lynn released “Full Circle”, her first studio album in 12 years. The documentary “American Masters – Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl” is also premiered on PBS.
January 2018 – Breaks her hip during a fall at home.
