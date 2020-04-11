Loretta Lynn in brief – CNN

Dad: Melvin Webb, coal miner

Mother: Clara (Ramey) Webb

Wedding: Oliver Lynn (1948-1996, his death)

Children: Patsy, Peggy, Cissie, Ernest Ray, Jack Benny and Betty Sue

Other facts

Her first guitar was a gift from her husband.

Drove with her husband across the country to visit radio stations to promote her first record.

Sister is singer Crystal Gayle.

Nominated for 18 Grammy Awards and won three. Also received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chronology

1960 – Signs a contract with Zero Records after being spotted in a televised talent contest.

1962 – Become a member of Become a member of Grand Ole Opry.

1967, 1972, 1973 – Receives the Country Music Association award for singer of the year.

1971 – Win a Grammy, with Conway Twitty, for best country vocal performance by a duo or group for the song “After The Fire Is Gone”.

1972 – Is the first woman to be named artist of the year by the Country Music Association.

1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 – Conway Twitty and Lynn win the Country Music Association’s vocal duo of the year award.

1976 – His autobiography, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, is published.

1980 – “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is turned into a film with Sissy Spacek.

1996 – Her husband Oliver dies.

2004 – Win a Grammy, with Jack White, for the best country collaboration with voices, for the song “Portland, Oregon”. Won a second Grammy for best country album for “Van Lear Rose”.

2010 – Receives a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

2013 – Is presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

March 4, 2016 – Lynn released “Full Circle”, her first studio album in 12 years. The documentary “American Masters – Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl” is also premiered on PBS.

May 4, 2017 – Lynn is hospitalized after Lynn is hospitalized after suffering from a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

January 2018 – Breaks her hip during a fall at home.