The 69-year-old former Scottish international striker shows no symptoms of the disease, his family said in a statement issued by the Premier of the English Premier League, Liverpool.

Dalglish has been hospitalized since Wednesday for a problem requiring intravenous antibiotics and has been systematically checked for Covid-19.

“Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but it remains asymptomatic,” the statement said.

“Before his admission to the hospital, he had chosen to voluntarily isolate himself for longer than the recommended period with his family.

“He would urge everyone to follow the recommendations of the government and experts in the days and weeks to come.” Dalglish began his career with Celtic, assisting the Glasgow team with four Scottish league titles before signing for Liverpool in 1977. His arrival coincided with a golden era for Liverpool, with Dalglish winning eight league titles in England, three European Cups and three FA Cups over a 13-year period as a player and then manager. In 515 games with the Anfield Giants, Dalglish scored 172 goals and with Scotland 30 goals in 102 international matches. Dalglish, who became player manager at Liverpool in 1985 after the resignation of Joe Fagan, was widely praised for the role he played in supporting the families of the victims after the death of 96 fans in the stadium disaster Hillsborough in 1989. After leaving Liverpool, Dalglish led Blackburn Rovers to the English Premier League title in 1995 and was also responsible for Newcastle United and his first club Celtic. A second managerial spell at Liverpool saw Dalglish lead them to the English League Cup title in 2012, but with indifferent league results he was then sacked. Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who played under Dalglish in this spell, posted a photo on his Dalglish Instagram page with one of his daughters, with the message: “Heal yourself soon, king.” Ian Rush, who forged a tremendous and striking partnership with his former teammate, also visited the social networking website. “Wishing a speedy recovery to the best … Sir Kenny,” he wrote. Dalglish was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 for the football and charitable services he supported, which helped fund the NHS facilities. “Kenny would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be at the center of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” the family’s statement added on Friday. “He would also request that they be given space to do their work during an extremely difficult time for them and that the privacy of his own family be respected. “He is looking forward to coming back soon. We will provide new updates as needed.” Dalglish is the last high-profile former or current football star to test positive for coronavirus during the global pandemic. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was positive for Covid-19 on March 12, the day before the English Premier League’s suspension.

