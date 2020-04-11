Live Coronavirus Updates: US Reaches Half Million Cases

Like most people in a small town in Iowa, they are trapped at home feeling isolated, alone and doing their best to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

So when an anonymous donor gave it to everyone Earlham From $ 150 gift cards for food, the community received something more precious than money: hope.

It all started on March 26 when Earlham Mayor Jeff Lillie received a call from a friend who told him that a donor wanted to inject money into the city’s economy. Earlham, 1,450 residents, is located 48 kilometers west of Des Moines.

Initially, the donor, who did not reveal his identity to the mayor, said he would buy 100 gift cards from three local businesses. An hour later, her friend called Lillie again and said that the donor was increasing the number to 250. An hour after that, the number was increased to 500.

“I said, ‘At 500 you are pretty damn close to giving a gift card to every household in Earlham,’ said Lillie. “When I told him there were 549 households in town, he said” Done “. And that was it. I was ecstatic because it made everyone get a card.”

But what Lillie didn’t know was that the donor was not going to buy 549 cards in all – they were buying 549 gift cards from each of the three companies. In total, they donated $ 82,350, which means that each business received more than $ 27,000.

Exactly a week later, everyone in the city woke up with a surprise in their mailbox: an envelope containing a letter from the city and three $ 50 gift cards at West Side Bar and Grille, Hometown Market, a grocery store and Trostel’s Broken Branch, a restaurant and a cafe.

