Leon Rose could target Embiid and Mitchell

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Knicks.

How can Leon Rose do what Steve Mills and the others before him couldn’t do? No elite player wants to come to New York. What can he do to change the perception of the Knicks? – Tommy Smalls

Rose chose not to speak to the media, which is disappointing. But in his online letter to fans when he was officially hired, Rose talked about relationships with the star players he trained as an agent. That’s what the Knicks got him to do: land a star. Mills couldn’t sell a single one to Kristaps Porzingis.

“In my career as an agent, I have experienced the intricacies of the League, recruiting players and, above all, how to develop relationships, unity and team cohesion,” wrote Rose. “To be successful in the NBA, you need the best talent, a tireless work ethic, a winning culture and a total commitment to the development of the individual and the team. I know that the ability to build strong and productive relationships is what ties it all together. “

But this off-season, his relationships can only compensate for the aging of Carmelo Anthony, a former client. Joel Embiid is another former client, and reports indicate that the 76ers may finally seek to treat him this summer. Leader Chris Paul should also be a target – he’s probably Rose’s former favorite client. Rose also took over the Suns’ goalkeeper Devin Booker. Donovan Mitchell, apparently reluctant to correct differences with his jazz teammate Rudy Gobert over his behavior before being diagnosed with COVID-19, is also a client of the Creative Artists Agency.

Can we consider bringing Kenny Atkinson as the Knicks’ head coach? He has a history of improving young players. – Jean

Long Island product and former Knicks assistant under Mike D’Antoni brought the Nets to the playoffs last season. However, critics believe he went from being one of the most underrated coaches in the NBA to one of the most overrated with this 42-40 success. Atkinson was laid off on March 7 with an overall record of 118-190.

NBA sources believe Atkinson will easily get another primary job. But I wouldn’t recommend it for the Knicks – even if it would make a wonderful story.

According to a source in NBA coaches, Atkinson’s management of the game in the past five minutes was not exemplary. Always known as a developer of young talents, Atkinson was not keen to make enough X and O adjustments along the way. The same source said that Kyrie Irving did not treat Atkinson with enough respect.

The deal could be done. Atkinson is better suited to a young Knicks roster in reconstruction than, say, Tom Thibodeau, Jeff Van Gundy or Mark Jackson. But Rose will likely lean toward a more experienced winner – if John Calipari doesn’t want work.

I agree with Knick’s frustration [Julius] Randle Ball’s monopoly. In the Bronx, we called it hogging the ball. Sorry to say, the Knicks are not going anywhere with him. So let him go now and RJ Barrett will thrive, or at least we will find out what we have. Do you agree? – Billy Carr

Despite his relationship with Randle, a client of CAA, Rose is certainly willing to deal with Randle or not to execute his contract option for the 2021-2022 season, although in this case he would still count for $ 4 million on the salary ceiling. Before the trade deadline of February 6, the Knicks were ready to move Randle and had discussions with Charlotte.

Randle’s traditional numbers were good with the Knicks, but his drop in 3-point percentage (34.4 to 27.7) was alarming. The fact that players like Barrett were frustrated with Randle’s over-dribble, as I reported last week, adds to the concern. A New Orleans source said Randle was a “black hole” with the Pelicans in 2018-19. Randle has been on a losing team in his six seasons, including stints with the Lakers, Pelicans and Knicks.

The Knicks should consult Aaron Nesmith of Vanderbilt. He is not a point guard, but he can fire a shot from a range of 3 points. – James Spencer

The Knicks are desperate to improve their perimeter shot, and a scoring goalkeeper and a skilled 2 shot guard are priorities for the draft.

Nesmith, a 6 foot 6 inch swingman, is an excellent outdoor shooter, but his shooting range may not be suitable for the Knicks. If the Knicks choose in range 6-8, it could be a litter. And Nesmith probably won’t fall to No. 27. ESPN draft guru Fran Fraschilla thinks that Nesmith, whose chances of the lottery took a hit with a foot injury late in the season in January, will be between 10 and 20.

The Knicks have what it takes to move from # 27 if they feel really good with a player, although Nesmith, 20, is not known for defense and is an average NBA athlete. He averaged 23.2 points and had 52.2% of his 3 points in 14 games last season.

“He’s a professional shooter right now,” said Fraschilla. “It has a great range, quick release and great precision. He is limited in certain areas, but has a certain competence in NBA. “