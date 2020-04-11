Kristin Chenoweth is a singer Carole Baskin in ‘Tiger King: The Musical’

You can’t see “The Lion King” on Broadway right now, but you can indulge in your indoor mule with “Tiger King: The Musical”.

Composer Andrew Lippa (“Big Fish”, “The Addams Family”) and Kristin Chenoweth (“Wicked”, “Glee”) dropped the first song of their new show – a parody of the hit Netflix documentary series on Joe Exotic – Friday. . The melody is called “Small pieces” and fans of “Tiger King” can certainly guess what its title is all about.

The idea of ​​”cats” with attempted murder of Lippa was born after watching the seven episodes of the bomb during two marathon sessions.

Captivated, he ran on Twitter on March 28 and writes, “I’m doing the musical for” Tiger King “. Don’t try to stop me. Don’t tell me you have the rights. No. I’m going to crush it.” He was joking.

But her tweet got over 2,000 likes, and Lippa continued to make furious, uh, spitballed thoughts in over 100 energetic tweets. Kurt Deutsch of Ghostlight Records took note.

“Are you serious? Do you really want to do a musical?” He asked Lippa on a call, the composer told The Post. But rather than putting on a traditional show, Lippa thought it would be more fun to bring together different artists – about 42 in all – to write and create original songs about the quirky owners of big cats. They will be published on a random schedule in the coming weeks.

“Little Pieces” stars Chenoweth as owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin.

Lippa knew that the funny soprano had to play the controversial chateuse, so he called her – with a tiger appetite – to give her speech.

“She sings to feed the little tiger pieces,” he says. “Then she sings of how her heart is broken into small pieces, then she realizes that she has to cut her husband into small pieces in order to get rid of the evidence.”

“Oh my God,” replied Chenoweth, Lippa remembers. “I have to do that.”

In real life, the case of Baskin’s husband Don Lewis’ disappearance in 1997 remains unresolved.

“Little Pieces”, with a sound like one of the many surreal clips of documentary soft-rock, takes us into Baskin’s feeding routine, with a pinch of “Little Shop of Horrors”. Like the cannibalism duo “A Little Priest” from “Sweeney Todd”, this would be the finale of Act One.

“Hey, all the cool cats and kittens,” begins Chenoweth. “It’s Carole. And I have something for you. “

“Little pieces!” Small pieces! », She sings. “This is the way to feed them properly. Cut the meat into small pieces and you will see! “

She adds from her former husband: “One of us is going to the trash. One of us will be released. One of us is cutting into sleep. And it is sure that it is not me! “

The song was recorded remotely and Chenoweth filmed a music video on his iPhone. Don’t worry, the “little pieces” are chicken, not human.

Lippa says the plan is for two music videos to be released next week, including “Little Pieces”, and two more the following week, with more to come later. There could even be a televised future.

“I once had a Hollywood producer friend who called me and said,” Hey, I think Netflix would like to partner with you on this! “” Said Lippa.