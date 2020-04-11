Kings re-sign defenseman Kurtis MacDermid for 2-year contract

Kings season may be on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, but planning for the future is still underway.

Last Friday, the club decided to extend its contract by two years with pending free agent Kurtis MacDermid. The 26-year-old defender will earn $ 875,000 in annual average worth in the deal, which will keep him in Los Angeles for the 2021-2022 season.

In three seasons with the Kings, MacDermid has 13 points in 90 games and a minus-14 rating. His 45 games this season have been career highs, as have his 13:43 mean ice time. After dressing in just 29 of the first 52 games in the campaign, MacDermid was in the lineup for all but three games in February and March, including appearances in every game in the Kings’ seven-game winning streak before the season suspension last month. .

MacDermid was one of 11 players in the Kings’ organization to become a restricted free agent this summer, in a slack season which will see the team’s reconstruction entering a new stage. After shipping five veterans before the February deadline, including defensemen Derek Forbort and Alec Martinez, the Kings’ roster for next year should tend to rejuvenate and include a few fixed roles early in the season.

MacDermid, who will be on a one-way contract, may have the opportunity to increase its role on the blue line.

The former 6 foot 5 inch 235 pound free agent is one of the Kings’ tallest and most physical players. He has participated in five fights this season, facing two heavyweights like Milan Lucic and Nicolas Deslauriers.

“This is something I have to do,” said MacDermid on February 12, after one of his fights against Lucic helped the Kings win the Calgary Flames. “Sometimes the game needs it. That’s all I’m trying to do, give the boys a little push, make a difference. “

During the second half of the season, however, other areas of MacDermid’s game also began to materialize. In that same win against the Flames, he scored a goal and added an assist to win a “Gordie Howe” hat trick. His time on the ice increased over the next 11 games, with coach Todd McLellan playing nearly 15 minutes per game and putting him on the ice for more shots and late game situations. sequence.

Bringing back MacDermid made sense for the Kings, strengthening their defensive pairs for next season and adding potential flexibility for the 2021 expansion expansion draft. But that also gives MacDermid an opportunity.

McLellan had described the end of this season as a period of de facto evaluation for players like MacDermid, younger faces with some experience trying to carve out a place in the Kings’ long-term future. MacDermid will now have a few more seasons to cement its impression.