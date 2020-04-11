Kentucky to remove license plates for Easter service attendees

Officials are aware of about six churches that plan to hold services in person, said Governor Andy Beshear in a statement. State police will register participants’ license plates and notify them that this is a tort violation of orders issued by state health officials, the governor said.
“Local health officials will then contact those associated with these vehicles and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days. This is the only way we can make sure that your decision does not kill anyone else “said Beshear.
It is crucial that the state takes action, particularly after an epidemic that left dozens dead and several dead in Hopkins County was attributed to a religious awakening there last month, he said. -he declares.
“My friends, we shouldn’t have to do this,” he said. “What we are asking is that you love your neighbor as yourself. We should not have to do this.”
“The next two weeks will be absolutely crucial not only for us who will weaken or smooth the curve, but will really protect those who are most vulnerable, especially our seniors who are in different types of assisted living facilities,” he said. .
“Take license plates from church? Quarantine someone to be a Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone has to take a step back here,” said the US senator from Kentucky.
Despite the ban on mass gatherings and travel restrictions, the governor told young state residents not to worry about the Easter bunny, who will be considered an “essential worker” and will be able to travel and work this weekend.
The United States recorded at least 2,074 deaths on Friday, the largest increase in coronavirus deaths in the country since the start of the epidemic.
This brings the total number of deaths reported to 18,777. More than 501,615 people have tested positive, according to a count of cases from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/RRgp0Pl_ecY/index.html