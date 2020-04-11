Kentucky to remove license plates for Easter service attendees

Officials are aware of about six churches that plan to hold services in person, said Governor Andy Beshear in a statement. State police will register participants’ license plates and notify them that this is a tort violation of orders issued by state health officials, the governor said.

“Local health officials will then contact those associated with these vehicles and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days. This is the only way we can make sure that your decision does not kill anyone else “said Beshear.

It is crucial that the state takes action, particularly after an epidemic that left dozens dead and several dead in Hopkins County was attributed to a religious awakening there last month, he said. -he declares.

“My friends, we shouldn’t have to do this,” he said. “What we are asking is that you love your neighbor as yourself. We should not have to do this.”