Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte co-star in Quibi’s new comedy ‘Flipped’

Move, Chip and Joanna Gaines – this is the “reverse” team of Cricket and Jann Melfi.

Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) co-star as a duo of disturbed husband and wife who enters the world of home on the new comedy series Quibi (she plays Cricket, it’s Jann).

“I was excited to help launch a new platform,” says Olson, 44, on the phone from her LA where she lives with her children and husband Rob McElhenney (her co-star “Sunny And the creator of this show).

The Quibi mobile platform, launched on Monday, broadcasts bite-sized episodes daily (the average episode of “Flipped” lasts seven minutes). While it’s easy to assume that “Flipped” is a satire on HGTV Gains’ icons, launching their own digital network (Magnolia), Olson says it isn’t.

“Chip and Joanna [Gaines] seem to be normal and nice people, ”she says. “Cricket and Jann are ridiculous. It’s funny, I keep wondering [if Cricket is based on Joanna Gaines]. And secretly, I feel guilty, like “Oh my God, I haven’t done my homework!” It made so much sense to me that I was reading the script. I love the fact that [Cricket] was ridiculously optimistic with no reason to be so confident. It’s just a fun quality for me – someone who just has an unwavering faith in his liking, even if there are no supporting comments. “

In fact, Olson says she doesn’t watch household shows in her spare time.

“Not because I don’t like them – especially because I’m so busy, and if the TV is on, it’s a children’s program in the background,” she said. “Or Rob and I are watching some kind of crime documentary at night.”

At the start of “Flipped”, Jann is a failed theater director while Cricket works in a box store. When they see a salesperson looking for a dynamic duo to be home improvement superstars, they quit their jobs to pursue their dreams. Misappropriation of humor occurs when they find money in the walls of a house during a renovation – and soon a cartel pursues them.

Although Olson and Forte have crossed paths with the world of comedy before, it was their first time working together on a show.

“We did comedy panels together and things like that, so I knew him,” she says. “He is such a charming person. It’s one of those things where it’s like, “This guy has to do a show!” Because he’s too nice. I spent a lot of time with him and he is legitimately nice to absolutely everyone. He’s so funny and it was so easy; sometimes you just click with someone and we just fly over our days. “

Aside from “Flipped,” Olson has a long-standing concert with FX’s “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” Deandra “Dee” Reynolds in his 14th season (and more). For this reason, she says that she deliberately searches for characters different from the narcissist Dee during her free time in this series.

“I was really attracted to [Cricket] because it’s so different from Dee and it’s something I’ve been trying to do for a while… I love Dee so much, ”she says. “I am offered this kind of character [Dee] a lot, and it’s tempting because it’s so much fun to play. But it is a difficult act to follow. And although I like to shout at people and scold them all day, it’s always exciting to find a new type of character to play.

“I don’t want to tire of myself or feel like I’m redundant.”