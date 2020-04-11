Julian Love has a bold secondary goal for the Giants: “The Future”

Julian Love ended his rookie year in the NFL with a goal in mind, and his determination is even stronger now. Each time the 2020 season begins, it intends to be free starting security for the Giants, joining Jabrill Peppers in a young defensive backfield tandem.

“Oh, sure, that thought comes to my mind every day,” Love told the Chicago Post, where he lived at home with his parents during this pandemic. “I want to be the security of the future for the Giants.

“I think I’m the guy. If I didn’t feel that, I wouldn’t say that. But I feel like that. I worked very hard. I want to go and put everything in motion and really have a year dominant. “

It could happen. Love, 22, has just had a promising new year. He only entered the lineup after Peppers fell with a broken back, opening up a place for Love to start the last five games. Notre Dame’s fourth-round pick played pretty well and finished their first NFL season with 37 tackles, one interception and one fumble. He was ranked 32nd in the league by Pro Football Focus, ahead of Peppers (# 48) and ahead of Landon Collins (# 41), the Giants’ former second-round pick who went free agency in 2019 and signed with the Redskins.

Love, at 5 feet 11 inches and 195 pounds, has the makings of appropriate free security, allowing Peppers to do what he does best as close to the line of scrimmage. Antoine Bethea and Michael Thomas are currently unemployed.

The Giants did not add free agency security – Nate Ebner is a special teams player – and Love said he certainly noticed this, not so much for the way it affected him, but for the how it affected the team.

“If they provided security, I know that I have several traits and strengths to play in any position and succeed,” he said. “I really feel I can be a safety for this team, what this team needs, so I’m going to go, I worked hard, I want to come in and hit the ground running to show everyone that, despite who enters. ”

The Giants’ next chance to bring security to the NFL draft and, if they don’t make it in the opening rounds, says a lot about how this new coaching staff sees what Love could offer. . He feels fortunate to have been able to sit down and meet head coach Joe Judge and the new defensive coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic stops everything at the team’s facilities.

“Luckily, I was lucky,” said Love. “Whatever the draft brings or what this off-season brings, I take everything with a grain of salt, even if they take no one and I just fall the first day to be in this position of safety which I know I have to work to really not only be a “security” in this team, but to really lead from this back-end. It’s kind of my state of mind. “