Jim Nantz walks back in time for this Masters weekend

From the NCAA Masters tournament, CBS announcer Jim Nantz is so integral to the sporting experience in this country that he should be a month after him.

January, February, Nantz, April, May…

With a delivery so smooth and liquid that you could pour it from the Claret Jug, Nantz is the standard of titanium in the world of golf, the best in the industry. And any other year, he would be positioned in Butler Cabin at Augusta National this weekend, calling to action and ready to help the newest Masters champion put on a freshly hit green jacket.

Instead, Nantz is home with his family at Pebble Beach, awaiting the possibility of an intact NFL season and a Masters postponed to November. However, he is not lazy. This week, he went back in time, taking another look at the Masters 2004 and 19, from a virtual broadcast stand with the winners of these classic tournaments.

From 11:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday, CBS will broadcast the final phase of the 2004 Masters, with Nantz and champion Phil Mickelson – both working at home – returning to this fateful day. It was Mickelson’s first victory in a major championship.

Sunday, from 9:30 am, the network will broadcast the last round of Tiger Woods, an incredibly unlikely victory, stirring last year.

Nantz, 60, in a conversation with The Times this week, shared some of his favorite memories from the Masters, and the experience of looking back on those two years in particular.

Fred Couples celebrates after winning the Masters in 1992. (Associated press)

“Phil and Tiger have both been so generous with their time,” said Nantz. “To be on such a sensory overload at the time, some of the moves they played, and the things they were aware of when they now share with us.

“I had never watched Masters 04 and 19 again. I know there are ways and means to access them. But I never had one. Especially in 04, I forgot how special this day was. Because you had so many players moving and doing remarkable things. The excitement of golf was better in 04 than in 19.

“I’m not saying the story was bigger. In fact, I think we underestimated the size of this ’04 Masters when you sit down and roll call the big Masters tournaments.”

Nantz’s first posting to Augusta dates back to 1986, when he was 26 years old and was assigned to the 16th hole in the year that Jack Nicklaus, 46, became the oldest winner of the Masters and the second oldest winner of any major championship.

“It was a heavy task,” said Nantz. “A bit of me was shocked that Frank Chirkinian, the legendary father of golf television and the leader of CBS golf at the time, entrusted a 26-year-old to take part in this broadcast team. Obviously, I was honored beyond words. “

The most significant Masters for Nantz came six years later, when Fred Couples, his straight companion at the University of Houston, beat Raymond Floyd by two strokes to claim his only major championship victory.

Couples and Nantz were teammates on the Houston golf team, although Nantz admits he was not in the same stratosphere.

“I was the 18th man on an 18-player golf team,” said Nantz. “The coach, for whatever reason, knew I was a goal kid. I got up every day and went to class, I had to do my homework and be neat and organized. So he put me in the Houston dorm with Fred Couples, Blaine McCallister, who won five tours, and John Horne, who played a few years on the tour. We called ourselves the amigos. “

They may have been at opposite ends of the team’s talent spectrum, but Couples and Nantz had similar goals in mind. Both intended to finish at Augusta.

“Freddy always had in mind that the ultimate tournament was the Masters,” he said. “Well, guess what, me too. Long before I arrived on the Houston campus, as a young boy, I dreamed of being an announcer for CBS. For two reasons: the appearance and sound of the CBS program; and how CBS presented the NFL.

“So walking around campus with this dream of a day covering the Masters, broadcasting the Masters and living with a guy who had the talent and the ability to dream that one day he could compete there.” And the craziest dream of all, that one day he could win it. My God, we were running parallel paths there. We were in the same universe. We both wanted to arrive in Augusta for a career goal. “

So when Nantz presented his college boyfriend with the green jacket, it was a moment of closure.

“The dream had been realized,” said Nantz. “How do you beat that?”

Well, there may be a way.

“There is only one way that can be overcome, and that is if my little guy, my 4 year old son, Jamison, who took up golf, one day becomes a champion – no pressure here – but s “He was to one day become a golfer champion and made his way to Augusta and entered that cabin as a Masters champion,” said Nantz with a chuckle.

“It would be a” Hello, son “and,” Goodbye, friends “moment for me. I would retire immediately.”