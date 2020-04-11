Jacob Trouba was out of fashion in the Rangers’ first season

Part 20 serial analyze the Rangers.

The idea was for Jacob Trouba to be the Rangers’ best pair, the match defender and point with the first unit in power play.

That’s why the Blueshirts were ready not only to send 20th choice last year and Neal Pionk to Winnipeg last June to get Trouba but, more specifically, to also sign the restricted free agent waiting for a contract. seven years worth an average of $ 8 million a year.

The Rangers had coveted Trouba for years. They first inquired about his availability during training camp and the early stages of 2016-2017 when Trouba was entangled in a negotiation deadlock with the Jets which was only resolved in early November of this season. He was tough, he forced his opponents to keep their heads up, he could shoot and he was productive in the attacking zone.

Except that he had rarely been in the first pair for six seasons in Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien mainly had this assignment for the Jets, and there were times when Tyler Myers played the right side of the second pair, leaving Trouba in third pair duty. The Jets were loaded to the right.

(Of course, they traded Trouba, Myers fled as a free agent, Byfuglien refused to play and, well, Pionk has played a ton for them this season, but this is the media province from Winnipeg.)

The Rangers didn’t think they were loaded on the right side. After buying Dan Girardi, they spent much of two seasons trying to wedge Nick Holden’s square ankle into this round hole. They then tried Pionk, for lack of a better alternative, for most of 2018-19. And yes, the Blueshirts had Adam Fox and Tony DeAngelo, but the Rangers had questions about the two 2019-2020s during the off season.

So they did business for and with Trouba – who was tough, had his moments and cared very much – but barely had a sniff on the first unit in power play (beaten by DeAngelo and Fox) and ended up playing in the stretch with Brendan Smith on the team’s second / third pair after Brady Skjei was traded on the deadline.

Trouba was not quite what we expected, but neither did he know what to expect in New York. He had played his six NHL seasons in Winnipeg, all under one system and one coach, Paul Maurice. He had never been a top defender. You have to give it this season as a year of adjustment. You have to give it this season to grow.

The 26-year-old led the Rangers in ice time at 22:34 per game, 19 seconds shorter than the previous year’s average in Winnipeg, when he was paired primarily with Josh Morrissey for the second consecutive season . In fact, Morrissey has been Trouba’s partner for 81% of the number 8’s five-against-five minutes in his last two seasons as a Jet. Adapting to a new partner has proven to be another adjustment.

It didn’t quite work with Skjei, even though they had been good friends for years, since their connection to the US National Development Program. It would have been the perfect union. But both players had their own problems and neither had the confidence in their own game to raise the other.

Fox, DeAngelo and Ryan Lindgren were all heavy on the positive side in the pros and cons. Staal was equal. Skjei was 45 for and 57 against to five against five through his 60 games, a minus-12. Trouba: 41 for and 58 against, minus 17.

He could be erratic from quarter to quarter to quarter, no matter what game he played. He had problems with his spread and sometimes seemed unbalanced on his skates and on his advanced readings. Trouba was not alone, but had a propensity to yield the line at any time before backing down on his goalkeeper to the most extreme degree.

However, there were a number of nights (and one was at the Coliseum against the Islanders in the game after the deadline and the first in which he teamed up with Smith), when Trouba dominated by his physique and his advantage. There were nights when he quickly took out the puck and effectively supported the race. Nights when his fearlessness was contagious.

He only recorded 20 assists after having compiled 42 the previous season; 27 points this year to 50 in Winnipeg in 2018-2019. But Trouba got 15 power play assists a year ago and only four this season by playing almost exclusively on the second unit after opening month.

Again, the Rangers thought they would get a first pair and a first unit type in power play. Trouba was not that, at least not this season. It has a non-movement clause that starts on July 1 (or the equivalent date if the off-season calendar is adjusted), so the Blueshirts would likely listen if someone hit.

But contractual engagement makes this unlikely. Even if the Rangers could take care of Trouba, chances are they’re looking for someone like him in another year.