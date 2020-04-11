Jack Nicklaus’s Quiet Goodbye, Tiger Woods Rules

With the Masters 2020, which was to be played this week at Augusta National, postponed to November, The Post relives this week some of the most memorable moments coinciding with each round of the Masters.

Here are some memorable moments from the Saturday Masters:

Anti-climatic end

Jack Nicklaus played in 45 Masters and won six of his 18 major tournaments in Augusta – 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986 – so his last round at Augusta National deserved to be an appropriate ceremony.

But for two reasons, this should not have been the case.

First, Nicklaus, who was 65 at the time, never told anyone that 2005 would be his last Masters. Second, due to a weather interruption in the second round, Nicklaus was forced to complete his last 16 holes on Saturday and his last hole was # 9 because he started it on # 10 on Friday.

As a result, incredibly, there was no magical march up the hill from the 18th hole to the green under booming applause while Jack said goodbye to the Masters. Instead, he finished rather quietly – on No. 9 instead of 18.

“I don’t think I will play in the tournament again,” said Nicklaus neutral after the run, missing the break by five shots.

It has been five years since Nicklaus had made the last cut and seven since he last competed, tying sixth in 1998. Nicklaus, unlike Arnold Palmer, did not want to participate in a sending ceremony, it is why he kept his plans for himself.

“It is not a celebrity walk,” he said. “This is a golf tournament. It’s a great golf championship. If you are going to play in this championship, you should be competitive and you should be able to compete with who is there. “

Nicklaus planned to make 2004 his last Masters, but after the drowning death of his 17-month-old grandson Jake, a month before the 2005 tournament, then president Hootie Johnson incited him. to come back once more.

After hitting his approach shot on the ninth green and starting to climb the hill with his son Jackie who was cadding for him, the emotion of the moment engulfed Nicklaus. Jackie paused in front of the green and let his father walk alone on stage. Nicklaus took it then bowed his head to wipe away the tears and calm down.

“His eyes were pretty wet when he was on the top of this hill and it choked me,” said Jay Haas, partner and friend of Nicklaus.

“It’s a treasure for me,” said Nicklaus of the tournament, which has defined his career so much. “I will miss it a lot.” “

The fact that this was Nicklaus’ last Masters was a shock to everyone, including Tiger Woods, who said, “We didn’t give him an answer.”

He saw a ghost

The day before the third round of the 1997 Masters, Colin Montgomerie used the spirit of play in order to shake Tiger Woods, who had drawn a second round 66 to take the lead before the third round, during which he would be paired with Monty.

Montgomerie chirped that young Woods had never been in this kind of pressured position before, leading a major championship before the weekend.

Woods shot 65 that Saturday at 74 Montgomerie, and after the round, Montgomerie spoke as if he had seen a ghost.

“All I have to say is a brief comment today,” he said. “There is no chance … we are all human beings here … [and] there is no humanly possible chance that Tiger will lose this tournament… no way. “

When Monty remembered the year before, when Greg Norman lost a six-stroke lead in the final round to lose to Nick Faldo, he replied, “It’s very different. For starters, Faldo is not second, and Greg Norman is not Tiger Woods. I appreciated that he hit the ball long and straight, and I appreciated that his shots were very precise. I did not appreciate the way he played. When you add it all together, he has nine hits, and I’m sure it will be higher tomorrow. “

Montgomerie was so shaken by the hammering it took at Woods on Saturday that it shot 81 on Sunday, while Woods closed with 69 to win by a record of 12 shots.

Tiger rules

There were tense and controversial moments in the 2013 Masters, when tournament officials were forced to decide on Saturday whether Tiger Woods should be disqualified from the event after a questionable fall in the 15th hole of his second round on Friday.

Woods’ approach reached the 15th caramel green of the flag and rolled into Rae’s Creek. Woods took a drop, which he said was “2 yards” from the original spot, which should have resulted in a penalty of two strokes. He did not make himself known and no one mentioned him before signing for his 71.

According to the rules of golf, Woods proposed to take the drop in a “drop zone”, but he opted against it because he said that the zone was “grainy there and it was a little wet” .

It could have climbed as far as necessary from the point of entry into the water. Or as close as possible to the place of origin. That’s what he chose, but he admitted that he had lost 2 yards behind to create a better flag number.

USGA Association rule 26-1a states that a player must drop “as close as possible to where the original ball was last played,” but Woods suggested that had chosen to resume the move “2 meters further”. from the original position.

It turned out that Woods unintentionally incriminated himself by talking to reporters after his turn and explaining the fall.

“I went back to where I played it, but I went two yards further,” said Woods. “I tried to take 2 meters of the shot from what I felt I had touched – it should land me away from the flag and not make it hit the flag or jump over the back.”

He then added that the plan “worked perfectly”.

“They [the committee] made the determination [on Friday] that nothing had happened, “said Woods. “After what I said, things changed and they called me.”

Rules officials spoke to Woods again on Saturday to examine the evidence, and instead of disqualifying him for signing a 71 instead of a 73 with a two-stroke penalty, they assessed the two-stroke penalty for what they deemed to be a “bad drop.” ”

A number of critics believed that Woods, by the rule letter, should have been disqualified and that the Masters officials had bent the rules to keep him on the field for the remainder of the tournament.