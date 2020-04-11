“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen”: a deadly week across America

Death has fallen hard across America this week.

More than 7,000 people died from COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus infections in the United States has reached almost half a million. It was the worst seven days the country has seen so far.

The news came as the world faced its own dark milestone on Friday: more than 100,000 dead in an epidemic that hit countless cities. Even though the virus has declined in China, its origin has exploded across the planet.

America has become its biggest victim. From Boston to Honolulu, curfews have been put in place. From Los Angeles to Miami, masks were no longer an option but the law. Good Friday services have been canceled, intubated patients have died in the hospital corridors, wooden boxes have been placed in mass graves.

It was America – a strange, new and scary place, where rage mingled with confusion and where bad numbers rose higher. More than 250 people have died in California. Infections slowed down at the New York epicenter and at the Seattle site at the start of the epidemic. But deaths are still accumulating and cases are increasing among the black communities of Detroit and New Orleans. The same goes for Latinos in the Midwest and South.

For crowded hospital doctors – including one in New York who described what he endured as “mental terrorism” – and nurses short of coveralls who saw the virus taking their colleagues, fighting the pandemic is far from over.

For the caretakers of nursing homes where the virus killed dozens of seniors and the chaplains who now tend to mourn emergencies, years of training are not adequately prepared for the pain. It was neither war nor September 11, but it was the impression, an ongoing and widespread disaster led by an invisible enemy.

The parents, first told that their children would be spared when the disease hit the older generations, are now burying their children in anger and awaiting a funeral that may never happen.

These are scenes from a ravaged America.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen”



Man has coded.

Laura Roark and her colleague tried CPR. The man did not respond. He had come from the emergency room a few moments earlier. But he was gone. Roark, a nurse for a decade, stood in her combination of hazardous materials, face shield and mask in the intensive care unit of a New Orleans hospital. But there was more to do, a task that no nurse wants.

The man’s family was not there. Like him, they had COVID-19 and were quarantined at home.

Roark took an iPad from the room where the man was lying. She held it. At the other end, the man’s mother cried when she saw her son’s corpse on the screen. He was 45 years old. There were only a few seconds to cry. The hospital was busy, other people needed to be saved. Or watched their death.

Roark turned off the iPad and went back to work. But she couldn’t stop hearing the screams.

“Hear her mother’s moans when she saw it … it’s more difficult than doing CPR,” said Roark, 34.

In this hard-hit city in one of the hardest-hit states, Roark, who was working his second COVID-19 unit of the day, could do nothing else. Louisiana has reported as many cases as California, a state with 10 times the population and more deaths – 755 on Friday.

“We have enough supplies for today and this week. But if it continues for another month, what will it look like then? ” she said.

Roark floats between three hospitals that strive to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients. Thursday, the Ochsner medical center where she worked had grown from three to five intensive care units, each of which could accommodate three dozen patients. Roark worries about his patients. But she also tries not to be infected.

“In general, in an intensive care unit, we are in a patient’s room most of the day, under constant evaluation,” she said. “Now we try to be as little as possible.”

“It is unlike anything I have seen in my nursing career.”



“The communities that enter the fight against the sickest and the least funded will fall faster and harder”



Detroit reported 54 deaths on Friday, its highest COVID-19 level in a single day.

The death rate is worse than in New York.

The city has more deaths than all of Wisconsin, Ohio or Indiana.

Blacks represent only 14% of Michiganders, but account for almost 40% of state deaths.

At the Sinai-Grace hospital, some patients were now lying in converted corridors and waiting rooms, with tubes supplying them with ventilated air from the occupied rooms.

Almost every hour, Dr. Tolulope Sonuyi calls a family member, knowing that he desperately needs information.

A critical state, he tells a panicked parent on the other line. May need a fan.

The heart and lungs have stopped working. Deceased.

Sonuyi assumes that every patient who walks through the doors could have COVID-19. He estimated that at least 75% of his work.

“This is the highest concentration of critical patients that most of us have ever seen,” said Sonuyi, now in his ninth year as an emergency physician.

On the COVID-19 city heat map, Sinai-Grace is marked in dark red.

In Michigan, there are 20,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,200 deaths. Detroit has 9,600 cases and 450 deaths. During each 10-hour shift, Sonuyi watches as paramedics rush in with loved ones who are having trouble breathing.

Almost all of them are black. Many are poor. With more than a dozen support centers nearby, many are also seniors.

“It’s a devastating compound effect,” said Sonuyi. “The communities that enter the fight against the sickest and the least funded will fall faster and harder.”



“The elders among us deserve all that we have to give them”



Albert Munanga went to check the patients of the retirement homes. He signed a logbook with a sterilized pen, which he placed in a cup with others to be disinfected. A healthcare worker took the 43-year-old’s temperature and asked questions to determine that he was symptom-free.

The director of health and wellness at Era Living, who owns the Ravenna senior living community of Ida Culver House, Munanga is concerned. The path to recovery from the pandemic seems to be getting longer by the day, although experts say that social distancing measures have more than halved the number of deaths estimated in the United States compared to initial forecasts of 200,000 .

The virus spreads to homes for the aged in Washington State, where the US epidemic took root in January.

At least 163 long-term care facilities reported infections in the past week, double the previous week. Deaths related to retirement communities have climbed to 221, more than half of all deaths in the state. In some nursing homes, the majority of residents are infected.

Still, Total Deaths Down in Washington State, While King County Deaths Stay High, Average of 11 a Day in April until jumping to 19 reported Friday.

Munanga, a registered nurse, is allocating sanitation and screening services, as well as rapid testing to all residents and workers for the coronavirus, with an epidemic that has endangered the 80 residents of the facility.

On March 10, after a resident died of COVID-19 and another was hospitalized, health care workers converged on the Ida Culver home. They found three other residents – all without symptoms – positive, as well as two staff members.

The managers had already acted quickly, ending group meals, isolating residents in their rooms, disinfecting common areas and prohibiting visitors. A week later, the team returned and re-tested all of the residents, achieving a positive result for a symptom-free person.

The tests allowed managers to separate infected residents from healthy residents, both to prevent spread and to keep a limited number of masks and gowns to use to treat people with the virus. Since then, in a rare success documented in a Study published by the CDC, no more residents tested positive.

“The elders among us deserve everything we have to give them,” said Munanga. “We must support them diligently and passionately – until the end, if we have to.”



‘I am tired. But it’s not a sprint ”



Reverend Dr. Rachelle Zazzu said it clearly: she is in the “epicenter of the epicenter”.

She works as the only chaplain on Mt. Sinai Hospital in Queens, N.Y. A yard tent is erected outside.

His job is to comfort the sick, the dying and the bereaved, whether religious or not.

Previously, this meant administering patients’ bedside or family waiting rooms.

Today it means praying in the halls with doctors on the verge of tears.

“I cannot be there in person for the wife of a man who has been married for 60 years and who is dying,” said Zazzu.

“But there are staff members who die every day at their sites.”

Zazzu arrives at the hospital every day at 5:45 a.m. to analyze the logbook of people admitted to the 140 beds overnight. She huddles with the staff over the next few hours.

Zazzu takes a few moments to offer spiritual support to workers who will inevitably see death several times.

“I remind them that they are seen and known to God,” said Zazzu, 60, ordained in Los Angeles by the Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness. “I remind them that no one is abandoned by God.”

“God let people die 10 years and a month ago, and He will let people die tomorrow.”

She spends most days walking slowly down the halls, waiting for staff to approach her.

“They have concerns. They have fears. They have gratitude. They have blessings. “

For those who die from COVID-19, she cannot enter the room. Zazzu therefore has a new type of memorial.

She will stand outside and place her hands on the door. “I will pray aloud that God will receive this person with mercy and grace.”

“I am tired,” she said during a recent shift. “But it’s not a sprint.”

“Why should I be allowed to live and she must die?”

This did not strike Melita Nichols until she entered her daughter’s small duplex apartment and saw her pajamas on her unmade bed and bundles of Theraflu and Benadryl scattered on her headboard.

As with so many families, the closure escaped Nichols. She and her daughter, Qunia Roberts, were hospitalized in Albany, Georgia three weeks ago after being infected with COVID-19. But while Nichols, 48, recovered and left the hospital with an oxygen tank, Roberts, 27, died on Monday.

Brand new summer sandals, in shades of orange, yellow and gold, were stacked in her daughter’s closet. A few weeks ago, Roberts was delighted to start spring with a pedicure.

“You don’t expect a young man to die,” she said, slipping Roberts’ shiny wigs and long eyelashes into a trash bag and storing her work laptop, purses in hand. crocodile and snake skin and its floral planner 2020.

Nichols said his firstborn had no health problems.

The young software implementation specialist for a healthcare IT consultancy was light, a free spirit who liked to watch “The Golden Girls” and Maury Povich’s show.

Just days before she got sick, Roberts changed her Facebook profile to a photo of her spraying a can of Lysol.

The last thing Roberts said to his mother on the phone when she got to the emergency room was “Mom, I love you.” We will not let this crown kill us. “

She died in the evening.

Last week, the total death toll rose from 38 to 67 in Dougherty County, a predominantly black region of southwest Georgia that has been particularly affected by the pandemic. About one in 82 people in the county tested positive for COVID-19.

After stacking Roberts’ belongings in his daughter’s gray Honda Elantra – her lint roller and earrings still in the driver’s door, her frosty pink lip gloss and wet wipes in the console – Nichols passed Thursday afternoon trying to arrange a funeral.

“I question God,” she said in tears. “I’m almost 50 years old. Why should I be allowed to live and she must die?”

Kaleem and Lee reported from Los Angeles, Hennessy-Fiske from New Orleans, Read from Seattle and Jarvie from Leesburg, Ga.