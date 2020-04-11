Israeli woman with coronavirus gives birth to boy on ventilator

26-year-old Israeli mother and mother of four with coronavirus gave birth to healthy boy via emergency cesarean while connected to a ventilator, hospital officials told The Post .

The woman – who lives in Bnei Brak just east of Tel Aviv – entered the maternity ward of the Sheba medical center in Tel HaShomer late last month, while suffering from nausea and vomiting, said the spokeswoman. word from Jodie Singer hospital.

The young woman did not know that she was suffering from COVID-19, but was quickly tested positive and her contractions began.

“The delivery started in a dedicated coronavirus delivery room, but when the mother went into respiratory distress, she was quickly transferred to a specially prepared operating room,” Singer said in an email.

“While the mother was intubated and connected to a life-saving ventilator, the doctors performed an emergency Cesarean section and delivered a healthy baby boy,” she said, adding that the baby weighed just under 6 pounds.

Newborn tested negative for COVID-19, but mom has not been able to restrain her as she battles the disease after spending a week on ventilation in the intensive care unit for coronaviruses of the hospital.

“The reunion is expected to take place next week when the mother is released,” said Singer.

The delivery room is designed with negative pressure and a minimum amount of equipment, which makes it easier for medical personnel to move around in their protective equipment.

“Since this delivery, the delivery room for the coronavirus has been made available several times. Each baby was born healthy and tested negative for the virus, ”she said.

Professor Eldad Katorza, senior doctor at Sheba’s Gynecology and Maternity Center, told The Post in a statement: “Fortunately, in Sheba, we are always two steps ahead and we have both the delivery room and the operating room fully prepared to treat patients with coronavirus. “

He added: “We were able to act quickly to perform an emergency Cesarean and deliver a healthy and happy baby boy.”

As of Friday morning, the number of coronavirus patients in Israel surpassed 10,000, killing 95, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem and Bnei Brak have the highest number of cases in the country – 1,780 and 1,681, respectively, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the newspaper reported.