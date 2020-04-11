In the middle of the coronavirus, the California unemployment agency will increase the hours

Faced with public outcry during limited hours for help with processing jobless claims over the phone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that he had ordered the California unemployment agency to keep the lines open until 5 p.m. hours. or more – and promised that change will happen soon.

Unemployed Californians following state implementation of stay-at-home coronavirus order flooded Capitol Hill and social media over the past week with dozens of complaints calls to the State Employment Development Department and not to connect to a live service representative.

ESD operates its call center that has been helping unemployed residents from 8 a.m. to noon since 2013, as the growing economy has reduced the number of people claiming unemployment benefits.

But the call center was inundated during the COVID-19 pandemic as more than 2.5 million Californians have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month, setting new call load records said the governor.

Newsom said Friday it has ordered California Secretary of Labor Julie Su to extend EDD call center hours to at least 8 am-5pm, “but we believe we have the capacity to ‘go even further “.

“We have at least new overtime coming very soon,” added Newsom. “Hundreds of additional staff are being redeployed to do this.”

EDD officials were unable to provide a date on Friday for the longer hours on Friday.

Debra Natera, a Colton resident who was laid off from her position as legal assistant on March 17, said it took four days to call someone by phone.

Other unemployed people she spoke to worry about being able to pay their rent and buy groceries.

“We understand that EDD has done its part and that they are overwhelmed,” said Natera. “If people could talk to EDD about their concerns, we would feel more comfortable instead of constantly asking what’s going on.”

The governor’s decision was also welcomed by Maurice Emsellem, director of the Fair Chance program at the National Employment Law Project in Berkeley.

“Extending telephone hours provides an essential lifeline for many workers in California, including many immigrants, low-income workers and older workers, who often have the most difficulty accessing or accessing navigate the online claims process, “said Emsellem.

However, MP Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) said extending the call center hours should only be the first step in resolving issues with the hotline.

“They have to respond to it, don’t keep people waiting for hours, and when they tell people they’re going to be reminded, they’ll be reminded,” said Patterson. “People are getting desperate. What they need from ESD is real help on the other end and not getting lost in the bureaucracy. “

Unemployment claims have skyrocketed nationwide, as most states have closed large segments of their economies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor announced Thursday that Californians whose jobless claims have been processed will begin receiving an additional $ 600 in weekly benefits through a federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

Soaring jobless claims have tested ESD’s ability to issue checks to newly unemployed workers within 21 days, as it has done in recent years, but the state has displaced some 850 employees other state jobs to meet.

“We still think we can cut these checks in this traditional time frame despite this unprecedented increase in demand and demand,” Newsom said Friday during his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.