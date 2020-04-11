Ikorodu Bois from Nigeria remakes famous videos using household objects

The Ikorodu Woods – brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina – became Instagram thrills using everyday household items to recreate multi-million dollar music videos and shooting Hollywood film trailers.

Muiz and Malik’s big brother, Babatunde Sanni, 23, edits the videos and manages the trio. He is responsible for turning something that started out as a bit of fun into what boys hope to be careers in the entertainment industry.

In 2017, he decided that the boys’ work deserved to be shared with the world.

“Our house is like a comedy house – we play too much,” Babatunde Sanni told CNN. “I felt like” these things we do in our home – why don’t we start putting them online? “”

Fast forward three years, and young talent in southwest Nigeria’s Ikorodu has 548,000 Instagram followers and celebrities, including the basketball star James Lebron and rapper Roddy Ricch showed their love for them by posting their videos on social media.

“We just use this medium to send our love and light to everyone,” says Fawas of their skills.

“Since we started, the encouragement we receive globally and around the world has been a huge motivation for us. That is why we have continued to do what we are doing. We have just continued to update our content. “

The ingenious productions of Ikorodu Bois take 90 minutes to several weeks to shoot. Instead of luxury cars and basketball hoops, their accessories are mops, pots, wheelbarrows and bins.

They only spend money on props that can be reused for multiple shoots. If they need supplements, they ask for help from other family members and neighbors, says Sanni.

“We want to make people understand that there is no limit to creativity,” he explains.

“The fact that you don’t have a car – you can use something that looks like a car. Just to move from one place to another, that’s why we use a wheelbarrow,” he adds. .

What children lack funding, they more than make up for ingenuity and ingenuity – and that has not gone unnoticed in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, American actor and rapper Will Smith shared a clip from the boys’ version of “Bad Boys Forever” trailer with 43.9 million followers on Instagram, with the caption: “Looks like we had stunts for the next one, @martinlawrence !!

“It’s GENIUS @ikorodu_bois !!”

Muiz recalls his disbelief when he sees Smith’s online tribute. “I was very surprised at first. Martin Laurence commented, and I was like ‘Wow!'”, He said. “I woke up my brother and I was like” My God! “”

And Smith isn’t the only celebrity to benefit from Ikorodu treatment.

They also recreated videos featuring everyone from Dwayne The Rock Johnson to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The boys, who describe themselves as “your favorite mimickers”, also made the world discover their vision of the videos of rapper Roddy Ricch “The Box” and Justin Bieber “Yummy”.

Although they have not yet turned their new fame into a source of income, they sometimes receive donations from admirers of their work.

Earning money with their productions is “not easy,” admits Sanni.

While their Instagram followers are clearly delighted, what do the parents of the boys think about their unusual hobby?

“Looking at us now, what brought us to where we are and what takes us to the next level is actually the support from our parents,” says Sanni.

He says his parents were firm in their support, despite some criticism from community members.

“A lot of people told our parents what their kids were doing, they just bothered us on the streets, but they just supported us,” he says. “They support us financially and they encourage us.”

“If they (the parents) notice what their children can do, they should just give them their full support,” adds Sanni.

“Nigeria is a country where we have a lot of talent. We have a lot of multi-talented children, a lot of bright students,” he said. “We must be focused; we must not let the factor of society prevent us from achieving our dreams.”

And in the long term? The Ikorodu Bois hope one day to be able to transfer their talents to the big screen and turn them into Hollywood actors.

“We know everyone in the world is watching us and we show people the potential and what we can do,” says Sanni. “This is the dream.”