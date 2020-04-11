How to fix White House press briefings

This debate, in my opinion, poses the wrong question. Instead of asking if the information sessions should be broadcast, we should ask how they can be improved. We are in a national crisis and we have only one president. It’s hard to prove that his words are irrelevant in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic wall cover. What has to change are the briefings themselves.

First, take them out of the briefing room. About twenty years ago, I approached President Bill Clinton with the idea of ​​renaming the room after former White House press secretary James Brady, who was shot in the head and definitively invalid during the assassination attempt of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Jim “the bear” Brady represented the best in America, and this room has special meaning, not only for the Brady family and journalists, but for all Americans who have received some of the most important news of their lives from this room. The so-called “briefings” make fun of Jim Brady’s contribution to his country and the importance of a free and fair press in our society.

The pool includes journalists from several cable companies, who deposit stories for thousands of other subscribers to news organizations. Cable television journalists often seek to file a number of shorter stories to satisfy their customers, which dictates their questions. Bloomberg News, for example, frequently asks questions about oil prices. This may not be an urgent problem for millions of Americans, but it is what interests its customers.

This leaves only half a dozen journalists to represent the entire press. Most importantly, there is never a single science journalist in this room – we need journalists who have the expertise to challenge the medical experts or the president when he plays the role of chief pharmacist.

There is an extremely simple solution. Move the briefing to a much larger room to allow the entire press corps – as well as scientific or medical journalists – to participate while respecting the rules of social distancing. Imagine how much more we could get out of it with Dr Sanjay Gupta hitting on Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx on medical and scientific hypotheses in our public response. Or how would the public be better informed if investigative journalists from ProPublica and other large organizations were allowed to toast the administration’s response and fight the propaganda that so often dominates these sessions.

Trump could be sold on the idea if he thought he was performing on a larger stage with higher ratings. More importantly, the public would be better informed, with a better idea of ​​what the administration is doing right and wrong.

In the meantime, it seems unlikely that the White House will introduce major changes, and I expect television networks to continue to broadcast press briefings until we see the other side of this. crisis. A few modest changes could make it more beneficial to the public. Television news is no longer one-dimensional, with graphics and chyrons often telling a different story than the one on the screen. You can simultaneously watch news, see sports headlines and what’s happening in the markets on the same screen.

Imagine how richer these White House briefings would be if the experts provided an ongoing comment that could be incorporated on the screen. It would be as simple as saying, “The president’s assertion is correct,” providing additional context to the dizzying array of numbers being thrown, or checking the facts with the president and reporting the lies.

I guess it can be done in near real time. If not, delay the president’s event for a minute or two and get a head start on the background. The very nature of live television is a market between the broadcaster and the president. If the President cannot keep his promise by telling the truth, then delaying it is both an appropriate step and no loss to the American people.

I outlined a few simple steps that would make White House press briefings much more meaningful to the American public than the somewhat exasperating partisan exercise it currently is. It would be great if the President thought enough of the American audience to make some changes, even if it was just the location of the room. If not, I think broadcasters owe it to the public to make a few adjustments to more accurately and fairly cover what the president is doing.