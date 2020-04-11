How the coronavirus reshaped Democratic plans for 2020

This belief has become clearer in the past month, as almost all democratic organizations have focused their time, messages and paid media on crafting the President’s response as an abject failure that highlights the chaos around his White House and the unpredictability he brought into American politics. .

It is likely that the magnitude of Trump’s impact on the control of the coronavirus, a pandemic that has completely revived American life, is months away from the revelation. But Democrats don’t wait – for voters to reengage in electoral politics or for the full results of Trump’s mitigation efforts to become clear – a recognition that they believe they must define the president as a failure now to succeed in November.

“We have to explain why he didn’t do a good job as president,” said Steve Schale, a former Florida political official who heads Unite the Country, a PAC supporting former vice president Joe Biden, the presumed democratic candidate. “Frankly, there is no clearer time than now that we are in this mess, not because it created the coronavirus, but for 50, 60, 70 days, it did not think that c was a big deal. “

The thought among Democrats is that even if Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus, he can be blamed for the federal government’s late response. In addition, Democrats believe the virus has crystallized the problems they have long blamed Trump for: the chaos around his administration, the unpredictability he injected into American life, and Republican health care policy.

“There is no doubt that Donald Trump and the Trump administration’s response will be at the center” of the election, said Guy Cecil, the head of Priorities USA. “But I also think it will highlight some of the issues that we have been talking about all this time” such as health care.

Political ad spending in the past month shows how radically the coronavirus has changed political messaging: while most Americans have stayed home, Democrats have dominated television and national spending by cable with coronavirus-focused anti-Trump ads, even though most political spending is going down.

Super PACs, such as Priorities USA and American Bridge, have published dozens of television and digital commercials focused on Trump’s handling of the virus and his early comments reducing the spread. Biden campaign has posted a series of digital ads about the virus, including one that follows Trump’s comments as the virus spreads. And the National Democratic Committee has worked with states parties from Florida to Michigan to Pennsylvania to determine how Trump’s management of the coronavirus has impacted the battlefield states.

The change in tone is a recognition that, even though aspects of the presidential campaign continue, almost all American voters focus on their health and safety first.

The virus is “in the center of the election,” said Bradley Beychok, president of American Bridge 21st Century, a super PAC that bombarded Trump with attack advertisements regarding his response to the pandemic. “It is the unifying question which has taken over immediately because on the one hand, it is a crisis which affects the daily life of every American and secondly, it is an economic question which is in progress and in development. “

The last cycle of American Bridge digital advertising juxtaposes the increase in coronavirus cases with Trump’s words minimizing the crisis. The announcement , which will target voters on the battlefields of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, also lists every time the President has played golf as the epidemic spread.

“To hold Trump to account on Covid-19,” said Beychok, “you only need a calendar and a camera.”

Jim Messina, a longtime Democrat agent and adviser to former President Barack Obama, said he recently watched newsgroups and was struck by how “voters don’t want and can’t think about something else”.

“You literally could not” get information on other subjects, said Messina. “There just isn’t an appetite for it.”

The strategy of hammering Trump for the coronavirus is not without risks. Many Americans – including some Democrats – want the President to succeed in fighting the coronavirus, which means that an overly negative campaign that seems to encourage the spread of the virus could backfire.

Cecil said his team had tried to do it mainly by using the president’s words against him, something they believe is more sensitive than a more sensationalist announcement.

“It is really important that when we communicate with people about this, we understand the context and are sensitive to the real trauma they are going through,” said Cecil. “Our goal is not to add to the trauma, it is to educate people.”

The Trump campaign called for democratic efforts.

“As President Trump leads the country in the war on the virus, Joe Biden and his Democratic allies have decided to serve as the opposition in this war,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

And the Biden campaign doesn’t necessarily fight this accusation that they oppose Trump’s actions.

“We are paying the price for Donald Trump’s malpractice, and we deserve a president who will rebuild the American middle class while restoring skill and empathy to the Oval Office,” said Andrew Bates, a Biden spokesperson.

Rotate to a general defined by the coronavirus

This pivot to coronavirus messaging comes at what would have been a key moment in the campaign, as Biden and Trump turn to the general election now that Vermont senator Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the race.

Typically, the two campaigns would spend millions to better define their opponent. It always happens – the Trump campaign is published a factually questionable announcement this week who attacked Biden’s ties to China and raised questions about his mental capacity, but now in the context of the pandemic.

A new seven-digit digital ad from the National Republican Committee congratulates Trump on his response to the epidemic.

“Our latest purchase announcement continues to fuel our robust digital presence as we continue to meet with voters where they are right now – online and at home,” said Richard Walters, chief of staff to the National Republican Committee. “The American people have seen President Trump respond to this crisis with unprecedented leadership, and he will respond with his votes in November.”

One of the biggest concerns of Democrats is that Trump, because of the platform offered by the White House, spends hours on national television every day, compared to Biden’s one-off interviews from the basement studio that ‘he built in his Delaware house.

Trump took the daily White House headline and touted them as moments when his supporters could watch his response to the virus in real time. Trump hailed the notes received at the briefings, seemingly replacing the time spent on television with his weekly rallies across the country with daily matches with the press.

“Americans want to see their president up front and lead in times of crisis and that is exactly what President Trump is doing,” said Murtaugh of the Trump campaign.

Democratic allies openly worry about the exposure that Trump receives briefings.

“The only thing the president is ready to undertake around this crisis is to appear as the commander in chief, not the chief adviser, not the chief government, not to be effective, but to appear as he was in control, “said Randi Weingarten, chief of the American Teachers’ Federation.

Weingarten said she sees the briefings as an extension of her rallies, because “much of what he does (during them) is political, not factual.”

There is, however, new evidence that Trump’s daily briefings could have drawbacks.

Polls show that the public supports Trump’s decline in management of the epidemic. A majority of Americans – 55% – now say the federal government has done a bad job of preventing the spread of the virus in the United States, up about 8 points in a week, according to a new CNN poll led by SSRS.

And the Wall Street Journal Conservative Editorial Committee this week warned that Trump’s “explosions” against detractors at briefings were “notably off topic at the moment” and encouraged him to let Vice President Mike Pence direct communication with the public and the press.

This comes after Trump’s initial response, and his press podium in the White House, increased his approval rating.

“Trump saw a high initial sugar level in his notes on dealing with the crisis because, as a citizen, if you are afraid and anxious, you want to go to the president for encouragement,” said Beychok d ‘American Bridge. “But he can’t help but try to distract or disagree with the experts, and I think when people see this it has turned its tide.”

Political advertising plunges – for now

Even though Democrats are focusing on the coronavirus, last month saw a huge drop in overall advertising in the presidential race, according to analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project. Part of the decline is attributed to the end of the Democratic primary and the departure of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“The messages and attacks we have seen on (coronavirus) seem stronger … in part because there are fewer messages overall,” said Erika Franklin Fowler, who teaches government at Wesleyan University and co-directs the political advertising project. .

A direct focus on healthcare helped Democrats win back the House in 2018 and even before the coronavirus epidemic, healthcare was again emerging as a major problem in 2020 advertising for Democrats. So Fowler added, it’s no surprise that Democrats seem ready to focus on the pandemic and the Trump administration’s response to it as part of its broader strategy to strike Trump and the Republicans on health care.

The candidates and the democratic groups also spend much more than the Republicans on the air while the two political parties compete for the advantage in the middle of the epidemic of coronavirus which disrupted the daily life of the Americans and suspended the normal activity of countryside.

Democrats have spent more than $ 15.4 million on national racing-focused television shows and cable ads since March 16, when the Trump administration first announced guidelines to slow the spread of the deadly virus, according to data from the Kantar Campaign Media Analysis Group. That’s almost three times the $ 5.4 million spent by Republicans in the same period. The analysis covered the advertisement until Tuesday.

“I think one of the main reasons why we see such a disparity between the two parties’ spending on advertising in recent weeks is that the Democrats are taking advantage of what they perceive as a bad response from the president of the pandemic, “said Mitchell West of CMAG. “They get beaten wherever they can in an otherwise calm political landscape.”

After a sustained attack by liberal groups, Trump’s allies began to react.

In addition to the digital purchase of RNC, a super PAC supporting Trump, America First Action, plans a $ 10 million television, digital and postal campaign to attack Biden in three key battleground states – Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin . This effort should start next week.