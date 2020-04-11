Hot property: Kaley Cuoco loses big when selling a house in Tarzana

Actress Kaley cuoco “Big Bang Theory” fame sold its house in Tarzana for $ 3.95 million, about 3 million less than the original asking price – $ 6.9 million.

Cuoco, among the highest-paid television actresses in its “Big Bang” race, bought the estate through a trust in 2014 for $ 5.499 million. Former Lakers striker Lamar Odom and reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian were the previous owners.

Updated during the actress’ property, the Mediterranean-style house has approximately 8,000 square feet of organized living space, a rotunda entrance, a cinema, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A lounge with a wet bar and a hanging bench / swing sit at the entrance.

The two-story floor plan also includes a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and a chic chef’s kitchen with a center island.

Outside there is a covered arbor, an outdoor kitchen and a spa pool. The landscaped lot covers three quarters of an acre.

Cuoco, 34, appeared in the series “8 Simple Rules” and “Charmed” before playing the role of Penny in “The Big Bang Theory”. On the cinema side, his roles include “Authors Anonymous”, “The Penthouse” and “The Wedding Ringer”.

Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Barry Dantagnan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

With the new, with the old

Oscar-winning actress Julia Robert, who earlier this year was taking steps in San Francisco, quietly sold a Malibu property she owned in a trust for $ 8 million. Details are scarce, as the transaction took place off the market.

The approximately one acre estate is across from the actress’ long-standing residence in the Point Dume area.

After a closed entrance, the property contains a three bedroom ranch, gardens and a riding school. An engine yard and a large grassy field fill the front.

The property was under foreclosure before Roberts bought it in 2015 as part of another off-market transaction for $ 6.84 million.

Roberts, 52, has dozens of film credits, including “Steel Magnolias”, “Pretty Woman” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding”. She won an Oscar for her lead role in the 2000 film “Erin Brockovich”.

On the real estate front, the actress maintains other properties in California, including a century-old Victorian house in San Francisco that she bought this year with the same trust for $ 8.3 million. Four years ago, she sold a two-acre estate on the north coast of Kauai for $ 16.2 million.

Move to a new kingdom

Director Anthony Russo, whose credits include “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” finally saw action in Los Feliz. The director sold one of his two homes in the neighborhood for $ 2.05 million.

Russo more than doubled his money with the sale; he paid $ 901,000 for the place in 2011.

Renovated in depth during its stay, the two-story house includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms on approximately 2,100 square feet. Crown moldings surround the entrance, living room and dining room, and the kitchen adds custom cabinetry.

Outside there is a kidney shaped pool, a pergola and a fire pit.

Richard von Ernst of Compass held the list. Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Russo, 50, is best known for co-directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame “with his brother Joe; “Endgame” has recently become the most profitable film of all time.

Last year, he bought a Pasadena mansion for $ 15.579 million. The approximately 10,000 square foot Palladian-inspired Italian residence appeared in the 1980s soap opera “Dynasty”, as well as in the films “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison”.

Short stay at Jeter

Tom brady wasted no time settling in Tampa, Florida. The legendary quarterback, who recently signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, would rent Derek JeterManor by the water.

The lavish home spans 30,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and a pool room. It is located on the Davis Islands, a district of Tampa built on two artificial islands with approximately 5,500 inhabitants.

An aerial photo reveals a large back patio with a pool, spa, and private dock with two boat lifts. The terraces and balconies line the back of the house and offer a view of the bay.

The property is around 15 minutes’ drive from Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers have been playing since 1998.

Covering 30,000 square feet, Brady’s new home is three times the size of his longtime Massachusetts mansion, currently earning $ 33.9 million. The chic five-acre property focuses on a 10,000-square-foot mansion built by architect Richard Landry.

The quarter star has a penchant for impressive areas. He and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, once owned a four-acre French chateau-style home in Brentwood, which they sold in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $ 40 million.

In two decades with the Patriots, Brady has racked up six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. He has never had a losing season as a starter and is the only quarterback to reach 200 regular season wins.

His new agreement with the Buccaneers is worth $ 50 million with nearly $ 9 million in incentives.

More than peanuts

A Montecito house belonging to Jill Schulz, daughter of the beloved cartoonist and creator of “Peanuts” Charles M. Schulz, sold for $ 5.05 million.

The Bermuda style residence, built in the 1960s, has been renovated and furnished by Los Angeles-based designer Jonathan Barnett.

The one-story house has dark wood floors that provide visual contrast to the light gray rooms. Contemporary works of art depicting Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters accentuate the subdued color palette.

The floor plan includes a formal entrance and a formal living room which opens onto a living / den room. A formal dining room is located opposite the entrance. An island / breakfast bar anchors the kitchen topped by a skylight. A yoga studio, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are among other living spaces.

The house sits on an enclosed acre lot dotted with mature palm trees and landscaping native to Hawaii. A barbecue and a tailor-made bar, a swimming pool, a green and a fireplace are among the exterior amenities.

Carl Gambino of Compass was the listing agent. The Riskin Partners group represented the buyer.

Schulz competed and played as a figure skater before becoming a spokesperson for Rollerblade in the 1980s. She is a producer, director and choreographer for All Wheel Sports Productions, a theatrical action sports company.