‘Home Before Dark’ on Apple TV: Hilde Lysiak interviews her star

In the Apple TV + series “Home Before Dark”, Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project”) plays a fictional version of Hilde Lysiak, the young journalist who broke new of a local homicide thanks to its self-published bulletin, Orange Street News, at the age of 9 years.

Now available for streaming, the 10-episode family mystery drama begins with the fiction of Hilde Lisko and her family who move from New York to her father’s tiny Washington hometown of Jim Sturgess after losing her job as a journalist. It quickly becomes clear that there is a mystery that haunts the city and Hilde’s father. And it won’t be long before he puts his investigative skills to work for the truth, painting the neighborhood on his bike and gathering clues in his electronic newsletter.

The dismantling of expectations and limits imposed on young girls – both in life and in the fictional representations often available to them – was a driving force for co-showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik.

“The idea that there was a little girl who stood up for the truth and said that the truth should matter – which, for us, was at the heart of it all from the start,” said Fox. “And we knew we had never really seen anything take a little girl as seriously as we wanted to be taken as little girls and as seriously as we wanted the world to take our young girls.”

The escape from “The Florida Project” Brooklynn Prince embodies the tenacious young journalist Hilde Lisko in “Home Before Dark”. (Apple)

“We both have daughters and we had to watch a lot of things with them that didn’t interest us particularly,” added Resnick. “I grew up watching“ Stand by Me ”,“ E.T. ”and all the things that had boys in their center. … We wanted to show that girls can be at the center of this kind of story and that it can please everyone. “

Prince, 9, and Lysiak, now 13, think this is the kind of show everyone needs right now.

“The show has such an ability to really inspire not only children, not just girls, but people,” said Lysiak. “He tells a story about Hilde and her reports, but really her audacity and her perseverance. And I think people can learn a lot from this. “

The Times recently met the two girls by videoconference. Lysiak has worked hard to update its newsletter with local news related to the coronavirus – not to mention the latest news Tuesday evening that Linda Tripp was seriously ill before he died Wednesday – and spend his free hours reading books such as “The Catcher in the Rye”. Prince, too, uses her time at home to hit the books: she tackled the first book in the “Harry Potter” series and is now on “The BFG” by Roald Dahl. (“I’m a little scared of the second because the cover has a huge bloody snake on it,” she said. But Lysiak urged her to try it: “Oh, you should read this book. C is really good. ”)

One recent morning, at the request of the Times, Lysiak paused from crime reporting and local news to get started as an entertainment reporter. And Prince was ready for his questions. Here is their interview:

Hilde Lysiak with her father. The young journalist inspired the Apple TV + series “Home Before Dark”. (Courtesy of Apple)

Lysiak: Let’s recognize how weird it is. You play me in the television series and I interview you. That’s all.

Prince: It is complicated. It will be the most difficult interview. I’m just kidding. [laughs]

Lysiak: After doing The Florida Project, I’m sure you’ve had a lot of opportunities. You can play almost any actor role you want. Why did you decide to do “Home Before Dark?”

Prince: Well, Dana sent me the script. And I absolutely fell in love from the start. And then I researched you and it really made me want to do it. So I was like, “Mom, can I do it? I really want to do it! “I just fell in love with this and you are a real person. And you were like a Wonder Woman to me. So I was like, ‘I really want to represent her.’

Lysiak: Brooklynn, you’re a Wonder Woman to me. You are so inspiring. OK, so the character is inspired by me. But after getting to know you a lot and watching the first few episodes, I realized that you had sort of added a lot of Brooklynn Prince, if that made sense. Can you talk about what you added to the character?

Prince: Well, it’s really complicated. Because you have to take your truth a little. I basically have to take you and add me to it. I had to take things from you, like details, and add to the Hilde that I had created in my mind. And I wanted it to be as real as possible, but not too close to you, because it can be a little confusing.

Lysiak: The show focuses a lot on the relationship I have with me and my father. And you and Jim [Sturgess] do such incredible work in portraying that and it’s realistic. And I got to know you and your family, and that you are also very close to your father. I was wondering if having a close relationship with your father made the role easier for you.

Prince: It made things a lot easier because I took a lot of the love I had with my father and put it on. And I also had a lot of love with Jim. He was almost like another father to me. I associated that with a bit of what Hilde and Matt have. But also, my father and I have a unique friendship like Hilde and her father. They like to talk about journalism; they don’t talk about silly things like going outside to play or doing an obstacle course. This is how my father and I speak. Not on journalism, but on other stuff.

Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess in “Home Before Dark”. (Apple)

Lysiak: In “Home Before Dark”, the character of Hilde – it’s weird to say that – is really much underestimated. Do you think you were also underestimated, Brooklynn?

Prince: Yes. Because I want to make my own feature film. Sometimes I can say to people, “I want to make my feature film” and they tell me “Oh yeah, cute” when I really want to be taken seriously. And I have the impression that when people underestimate me, I say a little thank you: “Thank you for giving me more energy.” If no one underestimated you, it would be like, “Oh yes, I can do it, easily.”

Lysiak: By spending time with you, I think you would make a great reporter, Brooklynn. You are curious, persistent and you have this way of doing things that really allows people to open up and talk. Do you think that in the future you might consider reporting?

Prince: In fact, I might want to make a story here and there. I don’t want to become a full-time journalist, but maybe I also want to make a film about journalists. That means I should know the reports as well.

Lysiak: Could you tell me a little bit about who Brooklynn Prince is apart from all of the amazing roles you’ve played?

Prince: She likes to be a sister and she likes to be with her family and she is actually quite funny. She is very weird. She likes cooking. She likes watching dramatic shows that are really juicy. She likes to cook shows where people fail. And she doesn’t dress much. When I make the effort, I style these crazy outfits.