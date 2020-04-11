Healthcare workers dance on social media to cheer up quarantined people and relieve stress

Health professionals from across the country participate in dance challenges on social media. This helps them share smiles and let off steam during the demanding coronavirus pandemic.

In scrubs and swag, nurse Kala Baker synchronizes lips and dances in TikTok challenges successes like “Savage” by Meg Thee Stallion at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

She has more than 35,000 subscribers after she started sharing videos last month.

Baker says her challenges, which she films after she runs out of time, help build solidarity with healthcare professionals across the country, particularly in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus. She sees it as a way “to bring joy to a really dark place right now.”

“I have never felt more connected with health professionals; we all feel like one big team around the world, ”she says. “We are trying to do it together.” Dance Doctor Baker does not dance alone. By going to Drake’s “Toosie Slide” or swinging to the beat in TikTok’s popular #Leanwithitrockwithit challenge, healthcare professionals use dance moves to entertain, inspire and encourage each other. Resident physician Jason Campbell of Oregon Health and Science University films his moves after work is finished, usually after 10 to 12 hours a day, he says. “The videos are not intended to diminish or reduce the severity of the virus,” says Campbell. “They’re supposed to be a little reminder of simpler times and give people a smile or a laugh – to potentially give people the only smile and laugh they had in their day.” Campbell, who says he’s a type of old-fashioned Harlem-shake guy, says he started posting TikTok videos to entice young people into higher education. But after his video of the coronavirus “foot tremor” struck a chord during the pandemic, he realized the need for more uplifting videos. When the world is watching In Philadelphia, a team of nurses from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital successfully performed Ciara’s Level Up dance. Nurse Jeffrey Salvatore says they often play this song to motivate themselves on their driving test site. The team started dancing to stay warm while testing outside. “It brings us joy,” he told CNN. “It lightens our minds while we test outside in the cold and in the rain. It’s a mechanism we use to keep our spirits up.” “We all face the same fears. We are afraid of contracting the virus ourselves and bringing it home to our loved ones,” says Salvatore. “The more we take care of our fears and anxieties, the better we can take care of the fears and anxieties of our patients.” After posting their “Level Up” challenge on Instagram, the nurses deserved a special cry from Ciara, herself. “It was breathtaking,” he says. Salvatore says that Ciara’s remail sent their morale “through the roof”. “She is an example of the message we want to spread,” says Salvatore. “His message is always to spread positivity and spread love and that is what we are trying to do in a pandemic.” But behind their neat coordinated movements, these nurses are clear that their patients come first. “We don’t put the videos before our work. Patient care is our priority,” says Salvatore. “We are not wasting any PPE or medical supplies when making these videos.” Dance team health care team Brighton Peachey, an EMT in Salt Lake City, is preparing for an increase in coronavirus cases. In addition to helping her colleagues cope, she hopes that her video “will spread joy and make a few people smile”. “I think everyone is affected – every person – by this virus,” Peachey told CNN. “If we can try to capture as little positivity as we can, it will just help bring people together and help us get through these difficult times.”

