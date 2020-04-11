Handwritten lyrics to “Hey Jude” by Paul McCartney sell for $ 910,000

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles‘break, the lyrics to one of the group’s most popular songs, “Hey Jude”, sold for $ 910,000 at an auction in New York. It was the best-selling item at Beatlemania’s annual auction.

Lyrics, handwritten by lead singer and bass player Paul Mccartney, sold nine times its original estimate on Friday, according to Julien auction. The messy lyric sheet was used when the group recorded the 1968 hit at London’s Trident studios, and was then donated to a studio engineer.

“It’s obviously a very iconic song that everyone knows,” Julien Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins told Reuters. “These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when recording them.”

SOLD for $ 910,000! Handwritten lyrics to the 1968 Beatles hit “Hey Jude” written by Paul McCartney in black felt and … posted by Julien auction sure Friday April 10, 2020

McCartney wrote the song, originally titled “Hey Jules,” for John Lennon’s son Julian to comfort him during his parents’ divorce. He was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1969 GRAMMY Awards.

The lyrics were just one of more than 250 Beatles items on sale to mark the 50th anniversary of the group’s historic breakup, including guitars and other instruments, rare vinyl and other autographed items. Another flagship, a bass drum with the group’s logo during its 1964 North American tour, sold for $ 200,000 and the drawing “BAGISM” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono sold for $ 93,95050.

the original step from the Lathom Hall concert hall in Seaforth, Liverpool, England, where the Beatles had their first concert announced sold for $ 25,000.

The auction was to take place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, but was put online due to the coronavirus pandemic.