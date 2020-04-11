Grandmother sang “Happy Birthday” to herself in a comforting video while in quarantine due to coronavirus

Most people who spend their birthday at home because of the social distancing restrictions of coronaviruses are not too happy. But Norma Gregorio, who turned 88 on March 25, sees nothing sad in a solo birthday celebration.

“Since we couldn’t physically bring him a cake for his birthday because of the virus, and at his age, we don’t want to risk anything by going to visit him, we ordered a cake made of flowers online”, his little- daughter, Jessica Kerrigan, told CNN. “She decided to register and sent us the video.”

When she received her family’s cake, Gregorio lit the candles, sang “Happy Birthday” to her, and emailed the video to them. Kerrigan said she found the video “so cute and sweet” that she posted it on TikTok. In one week, he reached over 9 million views.

The adorable video begin with Gregorio saying that she was “all alone” and that nobody could visit her because of the virus, but that was not going to prevent her from enjoying her special day. After singing his birthday song, Gregorio made a wish before blowing out his candles.

When she wanted to have her family around her, Gregorio said that she was more than satisfied with her gifts, her cards and, more specifically, “the gift of another day”. “I start the morning by saying,” Thank you my God for giving me this day to live, “because every day is a life in itself,” Gregorio told CNN. “Especially when you are 88 years old. You have to live it fully, completely, and just live the present moment. To be old, every day is a gift.” For all those who feel bad that Gregorio had to celebrate his birthday alone, the young soul has a very simple message. “I am still happy,” she said. “It’s easier to smile than to frown. You look around and you see those frown lines, they are ugly. But smile lines? They are beautiful. So I am always, always, always happy.” As for the cake, Gregorio added that she was “very, very” disappointed to discover that it was literally only made of flowers. “There wasn’t even a slice hidden under the flowers. I looked, honey, I looked. Anyway, once it’s over, let’s share a coke or a glass of wine on my terrace. How does it sound? “

