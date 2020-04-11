Giants Julian Love Has A Family Advantage While Waiting For Coronavirus

Julian Love is spending more time than ever in his family garage.

This is where his makeshift training center comes together, where the safety of the second year Giants tries to stay in shape during this COVID-19 pandemic, where he will stay, in Chicago instead of the team center at East Rutherford, NJ, for the foreseeable future.

Love is serious about claiming a place in the starting defense this season. He tries to take a step forward while finding the best way to use his time and the limited resources at his disposal, a young 22 year old involved in the maelstrom of distance living / learning which has touched so many people since too long.

“I was about to go to Jersey and to my apartment, but that’s when things got really crazy, so I had to stay here,” Love told the Post from the parents’ house. “My brother and sister are at home. It’s interesting to be all together. “

Many feel the same – it’s interesting to be together under the same roof, hour after hour, day after day, week after week. Preparing for an NFL season and orders for home shelters were never meant to be linked, but here we are, and here the love is, doing its best.

Craig Fitzgerald, the new force and performance director for the Giants, reached out to Love, offering assistance in obtaining equipment for the home. Love bought “a bunch” of kettle bells, dumbbells, a weighted vest and several different resistance bands. In about a week, he awaits a squat load with a dumbbell and bumper plates. Love estimates that her outlay will be close to $ 4,000.

“You have to spend it,” he said. “I would consider it an investment. Invest for the future. »»

All the equipment is and will eventually be located in the garage.

To go out and simulate football activity, Love goes to the field in his old high school, Nazareth Academy, where he and his younger brother train. It is fortunate that Michael Love is a wide receiver in northern Illinois, allowing rehearsals of routes for cover. Agility training, speed work and position-focused exercises are mixed.

“We can push each other and really talk about certain things,” said Julian Love. “I’m older than him, so I can tell him some things about what I expect and how I feel and what I see and help him improve his game, so that we can really strengthen each other other.”

There are not many people authorized on the ground and therefore social distance is maintained.

“Get in and out quickly,” said Love.

Last Monday was supposed to be the start of the Giants’ off-season training program, but with the team facilities shutting down, players scattered across the country are starting to receive information on their iPad. Love said he had not yet seen the manual explaining in detail the program’s defense coordinator, Patrick Graham.

“We were going to start this week next week, we will probably have it this Monday when things are sent from the cloud to the iPads so that we can really analyze things and talk about it,” said Love. “The Giants are trying to make this really effective and keep everyone on the same page. We are going through this together, it is the first time for many people. “

Love said he had “fairly good contact” with the new coaching staff. He had previously met Jerome Henderson, the defensive back coach, when Henderson was with the Falcons and Love was leaving Notre Dame and was involved in the draft process.

“Everyone is super proactive during this time,” said Love. “It is important for us to really get in touch with each other. All the new guys who signed up, we have been in touch with each other. The coaches call us every two days. Really get on a personal level. We have a Zoom call in the next few days to talk about the store and just talk to each other. So we can develop this level of camaraderie and chemistry while we are all in different places. “

This spring, Love is finishing the 21 credits he needed to obtain a diploma in management consulting from the Business School of Notre Dame. He was on the campus in South Bend, Indiana, but after the campus closed, his classes resumed online. He was looking forward to the graduation march in May. “But it’s canceled now,” he said. “Unfortunately.”

Whenever he can return to New Jersey, he will. Until then, Julian Love is curled up in his family home, one of the many giants facing a new normal.