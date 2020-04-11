Georgian kicker Rodrigo Blankenship takes it to the next level

Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Last installment today: specialists.

The first thing you notice is the glasses, then the solid leg.

Rodrigo Blankenship is arguably the best college kicker available for the NFL 2020 draft, not because of his unique look (not many soccer players wear glasses), but because of his 25 out of 31 goals and 44 to 44 years old. PAT in 2019, and his 432 career points are the highest in the history of Georgia and the second in the history of the SEC.

Blankenship is the active leader of FBS with 78 goals scored on the field and has not missed any of the 198 career attempts in PAT. He won the Lou Groza award last season as the best college kicker.

These things are more important to NFL scouts and coaches than it looks like.

The same goes for trust. A kicker must have confidence in him. Blankenship has that.

The Post asked him if he believed he was the best kicker on this project, Blankenship said, “I think I’m the best guy available this year. I look at some of the other guys in this class and look back on my career and the work I have created, and I feel like I have the best to offer. “

In fact, Blankenship kicked Georgia for almost four years, losing in a training camp competition in 2016 before finally landing the position in mid-season and never looking back.

One of the hallmarks of Blankenship’s academic career is that it has improved every year. He was a weak kickoff guy in his first year and turned into one of the best.

“Leg strength is strength for me,” he said. “I have touched a lot of touchbacks in my career. It will be useful to go to the next level. It’s something precious that I can bring to a [NFL] team. Consistency and reliability. I think I have been able to show over the years. “

Blankenship credits former Georgia and Bears kicker Kevin Butler with mental reinforcement. After his NFL career ended, Butler returned to Georgia to complete his undergraduate studies and, back on campus, helped coach kickers, working with Blankenship in 2016 and 2017.

“He has come a long way,” Butler told the Post. “He lost his job to another kicker, William Ham, during training camp [in 2016] because it was inconsistent. And after the third game, William went into the tank and Rod came out and he just started to mature. “

What does Butler see for Blankenship at the NFL level?

“His strength and focus are the two things you need to have in the NFL,” said Butler. “What I really helped with Rod was the mental preparation that comes into play. When things don’t go well, Rod will dwell on them. He couldn’t overcome a miss. I kept telling him, “You have to forget it. A kick doesn’t define you good or bad. “

“He’s gotten a lot stronger mentally, and that’s what has to happen if you want to keep it to the next level, because the stress is higher, you won’t fall back on your NFL purse Monday.”

Blankenship said Butler “was an incredible help for me to develop mentally,” adding, “Once you know you have the gifts and the ability to hit at a high level, the thing that will separate you is your ability. mental and how you are going to handle the good times and the bad times. ”

The consistency, according to Scott Fountain, coach of the Blankenship Georgia special teams who is now in Arkansas, was of measurable value for the Bulldogs in 2019.

“His last year, what really struck me was that he had three, four and five shots on goal in multiple games to help us win,” said Fountain. “If Rod hadn’t been the regular kicker this year, I don’t know if Georgia finished 12-2. We had a lot of close games, and he really made up his mind to do a lot of field goals in many games. “

Will Blankenship be written?

Seven kickers have been chosen in the last three NFL projects, all from the fifth to the seventh round. So the trend suggests that Blankenship will be drafted – perhaps by the Cowboys, who are one of the teams in need.

“It’s primarily a business,” said Blankenship. “There is a lot of money at stake and people’s livelihoods are at stake, so there is a different mindset on how everyone approaches it. As a kicker, consistency is the name of the game. If you can be more consistent than anyone else, then you can make a name for yourself. “

What about glasses?

“I have to wear glasses,” he said. “I tried to wear contact lenses and they are just very irritating to my eyes and I can’t keep them on. The glasses probably catch people’s attention. But if I hadn’t been able to perform at a high level and doing some things on the pitch, it wouldn’t matter if I wore glasses because I wouldn’t be a quality kicker and I wouldn’t be worth talking about. ”