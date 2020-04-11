From the Pope to Mariah Carey, here are some options for your Easter service livestream

But no worries – Easter Sunday service is still possible for those looking.

Most local churches broadcast their services live, so if you usually go to a church in your community, it’s best to check their website or social media to see what’s planned.

For everyone, here are some services you can connect to.

Pope Francis will broadcast his Easter Sunday Mass live on YouTube. Service begins at 11:00 a.m. in Rome, 5:00 a.m. EST. Joel Osteen and … Mariah Carey? If you love your Easter Sunday with a celebrity side, Joel Osteen’s mega church in Houston, Lakewood Church, hosts several all day services. But the most starred service takes place at 8 p.m. EST, when Osteen will be joined by singer Mariah Carey and filmmaker Tyler Perry. Two other services, less celebrities, will be broadcast at 9:30 a.m. and noon EST. To broadcast, you can head to the church website, Facebook page or YouTube. Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA) Presbyterian Church USA, the largest Presbyterian denomination in the United States, has already released a 37-minute Easter worship service, “so that we can come together in virtual community on this very holy day,” the website says. The video is also available in Spanish and Korean. Elevation church Elevation Church is a Protestant Megachurch based in Charlotte, North Carolina , with locations throughout the southeast. With streaming available on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, Elevation will broadcast its services at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST. The United Methodist Church The United Methodist Church may not offer denomination-wide service, but it does offer a list of UMC churches in the Philippines and the United States. Those interested can find a church near them and log in online. “Check their websites to find all of the online worship opportunities available,” says the denomination on its website.

