From the Pope to Mariah Carey, here are some options for your Easter service livestream

But no worries – Easter Sunday service is still possible for those looking.
Most local churches broadcast their services live, so if you usually go to a church in your community, it’s best to check their website or social media to see what’s planned.
For everyone, here are some services you can connect to.
Pope Francis will broadcast his Easter Sunday Mass live on YouTube.
Service begins at 11:00 a.m. in Rome, 5:00 a.m. EST.
Joel Osteen and … Mariah Carey?
But the most starred service takes place at 8 p.m. EST, when Osteen will be joined by singer Mariah Carey and filmmaker Tyler Perry.
Two other services, less celebrities, will be broadcast at 9:30 a.m. and noon EST. To broadcast, you can head to the church website, Facebook page or YouTube.
Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA)
The video is also available in Spanish and Korean.
Elevation church
With streaming available on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, Elevation will broadcast its services at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST.
The United Methodist Church
“Check their websites to find all of the online worship opportunities available,” says the denomination on its website.
