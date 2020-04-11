Former Rangers coach Tom Webster, nicknamed `` Hawkeye '', dies at 71

Hockey player dead, former Rangers coach Tom Webster died Friday at age 71.

Webster, known as the “Hawkeye,” was hired as the Rangers’ coach in 1986, but only coached five games before an inner ear infection left him unable to fly. Road tasks were then divided between general manager Phil Esposito and assistants Eddie Giacomin and Wayne Cashman, while Webster only coached home games. He resumed full-time training in January, but a relapse prevented him from training and resigned at the end of the season.

Webster became coach of the Kings in 1989 and, with Wayne Gretzky in his team, they won the Smythe division in 1990-1991. The following season, while the Kings were playing in Detroit, Webster got angry with referee Kerry Fraser and threw a stick on the ice, hitting Fraser in the skate. Webster has been suspended for 12 games. This season was his last as an NHL head coach.

The Rangers tweeted Friday afternoon, saying they were “saddened to learn of the death of former head coach Tom Webster. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. “

Webster was drafted by the Bruins in 1966 and has played 102 NHL games. But he made a name for himself as a player in the WHA New England Whalers’ inaugural season, scoring 53 goals in the club’s first season from 1972-1973. He played six seasons for the Whalers and left just before they moved to the NHL. in 1979.

When the Whalers left Hartford to become the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997, Webster was assistant coach to this first team under Paul Maurice. Maurice, now head coach of the Jets – another relocated franchise – said Webster was “the guy” when it came to his coaching influences.

“It was my junior coach that I finally hired as an assistant coach in the NHL. He would absolutely be the man who influenced me the most, “said Maurice earlier this season, according to the Winnipeg Sun. “A really, really intense guy but a great family guy, a very emotional guy. Systems. It was sort of the first time I ever heard of word systems, like “Hey, we have a plan here.” “

Webster has held many other hockey jobs, including as assistant coach for the Flyers from 1994 to 1996 and in two different positions as head coach of the OHL Windsor Spitfires, winning a title in 1988, then completing his last coaching training from 1999-2003. Before retiring, he was a scout for the Flames, who honored him in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft in Philadelphia, where Webster received a standing ovation before making the final choice of the team in the seventh round.