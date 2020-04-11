Fear of coronaviruses brings new tension between Canada and the United States

The coronavirus crisis has increased tensions between Canada and the United States, which calls into question the long-standing friendship between neighboring countries.

The friction was felt intimately amid fears related to COVID-19, which resulted in American citizens not being welcomed in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver and in several cities and rural crossroads across the country. because of health problems related to the possible spread of the virus.

Much of Canada trembled when President Trump launched the idea last month to fight the virus by deploying troops to the world’s longest land border to protect against anyone infected with the virus entering the United States. United.

These setbacks followed a series of episodes that shattered Canada’s confidence in its long-time neighbor and ally. Canadian diplomats were troubled by Trump’s public doubts about the value of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and his insistence that the United States, Canada renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and Mexico.

In addition, Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have repeatedly jostled, the president describing Trudeau in a tweet as “very dishonest and weak” after leaving the 2018 G-7 summit in Quebec.

For many, the relationship has been unusually uncomfortable given the many historic ties that unite countries, even before they became nations.

For centuries, people have traveled north for a number of reasons, including loyalists fleeing revolutionary passions in the 18th century or fugitive slaves traveling by the Underground Railroad to the safety of Canada in the 19th century or resistance fighters to the Vietnam era war fleeing the project in the 20th century. Many of them found security and serenity in a country which, under the terms of the British North America Act of 1867, which considered the founding constitution of the country, is based on “peace, order and good government ”.

“The relationship between Canada and the United States no longer seems special and it is largely due to Trump,” said Stéfanie von Hlatky, political scientist at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario.

“From its erratic behavior in the context of NATO to the renegotiation of NAFTA, the latest coronavirus-related jabs follow the trend of negligence regarding the way the United States deals with its close allies”, she said. “Canada will likely have to deal with other issues as a direct result of Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic crisis.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference last week that Canada has clearly expressed opposition to the Trump administration’s idea of ​​border troops.

“This is a completely unnecessary step which we consider harmful to our relationship,” she said.

The Trump administration then withdrew from the proposal. Officials also said that leaders of the two countries had discussed the pandemic and their close cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

In recent days, Canadians have worried that people traveling to the north of the country could spread the coronavirus. They are particularly concerned that truck drivers authorized to cross the 5,525-mile border between the two countries may bring COVID-19 with commercial goods.

Many in Canada have expressed concern that the 1,600 nurses who live in Windsor, Ontario, and go to Detroit hospitals daily could bring the virus home with them, and that they were upset by Trump’s request that 3M Corporation stops sending N95 medical-upgraded masks to Canada because it wanted them for home use.

“There are concerns, especially regarding the people of New York,” said Stéphane Roussel, Canadian international relations specialist at the Montreal campus of the National School of Public Administration. “There are many links between Montreal and New York, and there have been cases of contamination in Quebec of people who went to New York for a few days. It has become a concern. ”

There have already been gusts in relations between the two countries. Canada, which had participated in the Korean War and the 1991 Gulf War, refused to join George W. Bush’s “coalition of volunteers” in the Iraq war that began a dozen years ago later. The country was deeply offended when Trump raised “national security” concerns by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum on imports from Canada in 2018.

But many in Canada are wondering why the United States, which has insisted so much on renegotiating NAFTA, has delayed approval of the successor, the USMCA trade pact, which should not come into force until the summer. The new pact includes intellectual property protections, strict provisions for the protection of trade secrets, guarantees to protect US financial services companies and environmental protections.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a populist sometimes compared to Trump, said the president’s efforts to stop exports of medical supplies were unacceptable.

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe called medical supplies “nothing less than betrayal” and Premier Dwight Ball of Newfoundland and Labrador said he was furious to the president, adding that residents of his province “acted quickly and did what was necessary” in welcoming American travelers after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

An agreement reached on Monday between the two countries and a manufacturing company paved the way for sending 500,000 masks to Canada’s largest province, where protective devices were dangerously scarce. US officials had intercepted nearly 3 million masks at a factory in South Dakota that were destined for export to Ontario in hopes of keeping the masks for use in health care facilities in the United States.

Trudeau said that Canada would not seek retaliation against the United States or take unspecified “punitive measures”.

“We know it is in our interest to both work together and cooperate to keep our citizens safe,” he said in Ottawa last week.

Meanwhile, fears about the importation of coronaviruses remain strong.

“We can’t help but wonder if the chaos in New York State hospitals and Washington State nursing homes – both huddled against the Canadian border – will soon overflow” wrote André Picard at the end of last year. months in the Globe and Mail.

Shribman is a special correspondent.