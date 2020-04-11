Farm workers face their own coronavirus crisis

Their work – in fields, orchards and packaging factories – keeps food on American tables.

But the workers and the groups that represent them sound the alarm. Their warning: as the virus spreads, many agricultural workers live and work in conditions that put their health at particular risk. And if epidemics hit agricultural workers communities hard, they say, it could also endanger the country’s food supply.

But workers and lawyers who spoke to CNN detailed their concerns about workplace safety breaches, such as some farms that lack soap and protective equipment, and others that do not follow guidelines. social distancing. Limited access to medical care and overcrowded living conditions, they said, are also major obstacles to maintaining workers’ health.

Greg Asbed is concerned that it is not a question of whether, but when, a devastating epidemic will strike. As co-founder of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, which represents thousands of farm workers in Florida, he says rural communities like his are unprepared for a health crisis.

“Once the virus has taken root in a city like Immokalee, it will take off like wildfire,” he said. “It’s our fear … We will see this problem explode.”

Erik Nicholson, vice-president of United Farm Workers, says this is not an assumption. In the past two weeks, he said he has heard of dozens of farm workers testing positive for the virus in Washington State, where he is based.

“We are experiencing this in real time,” he says. “And fear and anger are mounting.”

Workers say they bring supplies from home and hope they won’t get sick

In an orchard where cherries, pears and apples are grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley, workers recently started bringing their own soap from home to wash their hands because the company did not supply them .

“We felt very desperate, very helpless, very disillusioned, because nobody supported us or gave us anything to protect us. No gloves, masks or disinfectant – nothing,” Maria CNN worker told CNN. orchard. “We feel forgotten, really terrified and scared.”

The 37-year-old was one of many workers across the country who spoke to CNN on the condition that only their first names be used, saying that they feared repercussions at work to share their stories.

In the past two weeks, Maria said that she has seen the number of orchard workers decrease day by day amid growing concerns about their safety. Many have young children, she said, and were afraid to bring the virus home with their families. But Maria says staying at home is not an option for her. She had already been unemployed for two months this year due to an injury and burned down from her savings.

“We have to keep working, even if we are afraid that something will happen,” she said. “We surrender to God and hope.”

If she becomes ill, Maria says that she told her children not to take her to the hospital. Her greatest fear is to die alone there and leave her family with overwhelming medical debts.

Carmen, a 44-year-old worker at a strawberry farm in Oxnard, California, says she has tried to remind people of the social distancing guidelines, but her colleagues ignore her warnings and society does not force anyone to stay six feet apart.

“Every time you hear a sneeze or a cough, you say to yourself, ‘God, don’t let this virus be’. We are taking a risk. We are afraid, but at the same time, we have no choice. If we are not working, we cannot pay our rent. We can’t buy food, “she said.

Carmen hopes this will help her if she is arrested by the police or the immigration authorities. But as the New York Times recently reported , there is no guarantee that this will be the case.

“We supposedly work so that other people can be at home, so that they can eat,” she said. “They called us” essential workers “, but we have no rights.”

Producers say they are doing everything they can to protect workers

At least half of the agricultural workers are undocumented immigrants, according to government estimates . Many do not have health insurance or receive sick leave.

Recently passed federal legislation makes farms with fewer than 50 workers or more than 500 workers exempt from the requirement to provide paid sick leave, says Nicholson of United Farm Workers.

“None of these exclusions make sense when you talk about protecting the food supply,” he says. “There is a strong economic deterrent for workers to do the right thing.”

But Dave Puglia says that even producers who are not required to extend sick leave provisions do so.

Puglia, the president and CEO of Western Growers – which represents farmers in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico – says doing everything to protect workers is a top priority. So far, he says, no major outbreaks have been reported on production farms, but he says the possibility is something that causes many producers to “walk on eggs”.

“This is a huge concern. (…) The nation needs farmers and farm workers to continue to provide food, and obviously if the virus invades the workforce, it will hamper our ability to continue to provide food to the country, “he said. “Many people go to great lengths to keep these workers safe.”

Wherever possible, social distancing measures are implemented, he says. But Puglia says that the way certain crops, such as lettuce, are harvested, requires workers to be close to each other.

In Florida, some producers have started buying groceries for their employees, trying to limit their trips to the store, said Mike Carlton, director of labor relations for the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association. Others have set up additional handwashing stations and have regularly educated employees on how to stay safe.

“Fortunately, we are able to continue harvesting at this point. … The best we can do is take the most active steps possible to protect these workers,” said Carlton. “The only other measure is to prevent them from working, and we cannot do it and continue to supply the country with food.”

In New York State, where new cases of coronavirus among farm workers are starting to appear, concern is growing, says Mary Zelazny, CEO of Fingerlakes Community Health. Farmers try to protect workers, she says, but don’t always know what to do. In a recent call with farmers in the area, she said, questions arose as to whether gloves should be notified during harvest and best practices for disinfecting multi-driver trucks.

“There is fear in everyone,” she says.

Restricted conditions are a “recipe for an epidemic”

Irma couldn’t believe her eyes this week when she looked through the Walmart parking lot near her home in eastern North Carolina.

A large bus stopped, full of workers.

For weeks, the 33-year-old woman had taken extra precautions to protect herself. The same was true for her employer, a product packaging company, where she says workers were encouraged to wear protective clothing and wash their hands more often. Irma says the bus was a disturbing sign to her that other employers and workers are not taking the situation as seriously.

“They are not keeping their distance as they should,” she said.

Buses and vans full of workers are a typical sight in farming communities across the country as the harvest season moves into high gear. The same is true of camps – often located on agricultural property – where workers live in cramped conditions.

“This is the recipe for a widespread epidemic,” says Nicholson of United Farm Workers.

Living conditions for migrant workers are “chronically and extremely overcrowded,” says Asbed of the Coalition of Immokolee Workers. Sometimes, he says, 10 to 12 people are accommodated in a single wide trailer.

The organization has published flyers in stores and on social media to inform workers of the risks posed by the virus.

But there are so many things they can do, he says.

“It is a simple fact that if a person living in such a situation contracts the virus, it is only a matter of time before everyone in the same accommodation does so too,” he said.

This raises another issue that northern New York state health officials weigh, says Zelazny, whose health center helped screen for coronaviruses in farming communities. When agricultural workers test positive, where can they go to quarantine and recover?

“Are we very worried about what we do with these guys while they’re recovering?” she says. “They have to go somewhere. And there is no place to go.”

Farm workers were already struggling to get medical attention. Now it gets more difficult

In addition to all the environmental risks faced by agricultural workers, Sylvia Partida, CEO of the National Center for Farmworker Health, says that she has heard disturbing reports from the community health centers she works with across the country.

Some fear that they will have to reduce the services they provide to agricultural workers because of funding shortages , she said, and it couldn’t happen at the worst time.

“The clinics might not work,” she says. “There will be an impact on the access of agricultural workers to health services, and also on the information that will help them protect them and provide them with information on how they are protecting themselves.”

While the massive aid program recently adopted by Congress has provided money for community health programs, Partida said it did not specifically provide funding for the health of agricultural workers. This, she says, means that mobile clinics and other essential programs for migrant workers could very easily get lost in reshuffling competing priorities for limited resources.

“This is already happening,” she says. “The health centers had to withdraw staff. They had to close some of their sites.”

Mónica Ramírez was already concerned about the toll that the coronavirus could put on agricultural workers. Learning that some clinics are cutting back on services made her even more worried.

“I was shocked,” said Ramirez, president of Justice for Migrant Women, which defends workers’ rights.

“They are on the front line to continue to feed this country,” she said, “and we cannot just sit back and allow them to do without the care they need.”

Advocates argue that the food supply is at risk. These are steps they think could help

In Florida, Asbed is lobbying for officials to create a field hospital in his community while there is still time.

“It is quite possible that in the space of a few weeks here in Florida, we will not have enough people to harvest the state’s fruits and vegetables,” he said. “It’s just an absolutely predictable result of the current configuration of things.”

Nationally, supporters who spoke to CNN said that several policy changes could have a significant impact on the situation:

• Oblige farms – whatever their size – to grant workers sick leave

• Allocating federal funds to provide health services to migrant farm workers

• Cover the cost of Covid-19 testing and treatment, regardless of immigration status

Maria hopes that a longer term solution will emerge from this crisis, a way for undocumented agricultural workers to emerge from the shadows.

Being officially considered “essential workers” was just a small step in the right direction, she said. But officials are sending mixed messages.

“It’s contradictory. It’s a success they call us that,” she says. “But without any benefit, it’s like saying, ‘You are good, but you are not important.'”

Once the pandemic is over, she says, President Trump and the other leaders in Washington should remember that they stayed in the field and did not falter.

But no matter what, Maria says she will get up in the morning and go back to work.

She knows it is essential whether the government does it or not, and she knows she has no other choice.