Exclusive: Navy commander says crew of aircraft carrier infected with virus after captain’s shot

7th Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Bill Merz also told CNN that better work could have been done by communicating with crew members about the virus and how the Navy was treating it.

Merz, who is now in a 14-day precautionary segregation period after spending more than six hours on the Roosevelt earlier this week, offered the first direct view of the concerns of many crew members in an interview with almost 30 minutes after visiting the ship in Guam.

He described a crew that felt very anxious about what they saw as a lack of information given to them about the virus.

“There was a lot of anxiety about the virus,” said Merz. “As you can imagine, morale covers the whole spectrum, given what they have experienced,” he said.

Stress and anger

Merz was on a visit following the resignation of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly following his decision to fire Roosevelt commander Captain Brett Crozier after a widely circulated message Crozier wrote about his concerns about the impact virus on the crew became public.

Merz has repeatedly described the crew as capable and efficient, but clearly in an unprecedented state after the virus struck and its commander, or commander, was abruptly relieved of his duties.

The carrier’s crew “struggled in the wake of the loss of their CO and their perceived lack of activity in the fight against the virus,” said Merz.

Merz suggested that the crew did not appear to have a complete and clear idea of ​​the various measures the Navy was taking to help the Roosevelt respond to the virus epidemic on board. This lack of information may have caused some stress, he suggested, fueling the highly visible anger of many crew members when Modly visited the ship and told them about Crozier’s dismissal.

“I think we could have told them earlier what we knew,” said Merz. “The level of precision against the virus at any level is a bit vague, but I think we could at least have bought them sooner and started having this dialog from the start.”

“The specific questions made it clear that we should provide them with more information about the real dangers of the virus” and how the Navy behaved on board the ship, he said.

“I certainly don’t think it was malice on the part of the ship or the leadership,” he said. “I think it was just about putting their arms around what they could and couldn’t tell them.”

Merz said that once he started answering the crew’s questions in detail, he saw the anxiety subsided and the questions turned more to issues such as going back to sea.

Many sailors told Merz that they were still concerned about the fate of their former commander.

Hundreds of crew members gave Crozier a catchy expulsion in videos that have gone viral, clapping and shouting to show their respect and affection for him. Merz says the sailors told him they feared Crozier would be punished under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which Modly had suggested before resigning during the crisis.

An ongoing investigation

“I had very specific questions about whether there would be UCMJ against their captain,” said Merz, adding that he had told them it was unlikely because Crozier was relieved of his judgment by widely disseminating opinions, rather than being raised for a potential crime.

Merz knew that his visit to the ship provided a relief valve for the crew to speak to a senior Crozier officer and a subsequent visit to the ship by Modly, who told the crew that Crozier was either “naive” or “stupid” for distributing his message.

“They were obviously still upset by the secretary’s visit, so I explained to them what I knew, which was really not much more than everyone knew,” said Merz. and disappointed them. ”

Modly was forced to resign because of these comments. The audio of his speech was also leaked to the media in which he used profanity and some crew members were heard yelling at him.

Merz was able to verify that Crozier’s immediate superior did not know that he was sending the memo in which Crozier had urgently asked naval leaders to evacuate the sailors from Roosevelt as the virus spread. Noting that “I was out of place,” Merz presented his own assessment of Crozier’s actions, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

“I’m certainly not questioning his motivations. I think his motivations were pure. He was looking for his crew,” said Merz.

But Merz also noted that all of the commanders have “a lot of tools available to be heard,” adding “I’m not going to guess at this point.”

The investigation could be completed as early as next week. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he does not rule out the possibility that Crozier will be reinstated.

Currently, 447 of the approximately 4,000 Roosevelt crew members, as well as Crozier, have tested positive for the virus. Almost the entire crew has been tested, but almost 800 are still awaiting results.

Merz said it was clear from the “sincere” starter videos that Crozier meant a lot to the crew. But his own reaction when he saw them was to wonder how an event without social distancing could happen.

“My immediate reaction was that our work has become more difficult for us,” he said.