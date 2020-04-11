Exactly what the Wall Street Journal Board gets about Trump’s coronavirus briefings

“But in the past three weeks, Mr. Trump seems to have concluded that the briefings could be a showcase for him. Perhaps they are replacing in his mind the electoral rallies he can no longer organize by because of the risks, maybe he wanted it in the media, the adulation that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received for his daily show. Whatever the reason, the briefings now concern the President. “

Everything you need to know to understand Trump and how he sees his life (and the presidency) is contained in this one quote. The world is a big reality show for Trump. He is the executive producer, the maestro responsible for filling each day with the most observable materials. And this most visible material is produced – in almost all situations – by it.

This world view guaranteed that when Trump realized that cable TV networks were taking live briefings on the coronaviruses, he would fit right in the center of them. Because that – all of that, including coverage of the pandemic – is the Trump Show. And what is a show without its star?

What fascinates in the Journal’s criticism of how Trump behaves in these briefings is a) how clearly this bothers him and b) his chosen defense.

Twice in the past 24 hours, Trump has sent tweets directly to the Journal’s editorial board and their criticism of him.

“The Wall Street Journal always fails to mention that the ratings for the White House press briefings are” through the roof “(Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) and is just the way for me to ‘escape the Fake News and make my point known,’ Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon . “WSJ is fake news!”

“Because the White House Press Conference ratings are highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the radical left, Do nothing from the Democrats and, of course, the few remaining RINOs , do everything in their power to denigrate and put an end to them. The voice of the people! “

Trump’s defense of the criticism that he briefed him – at the expense of providing useful and actionable information to the public – is, in fact, the following: RATINGS!

The fact that coronavirus press briefings work for cable networks is not due to people’s desire to get the latest news from country leaders on a global pandemic but rather because of it, Trump believes. . People connect to see it. Many people.

Defending Trump’s “ratings” is also another assumption: that high ratings mean that the thing that reaches those ratings is inherently good. Trump makes absolutely no distinction between a good grade and a simple “good”. They are one for him.

Imagine if you lived your life this way. Anything that caught your eye was good. All that was not bad. And you used this metric not only to guide all of your decisions, but also to measure your self-esteem. Yeah, not a pretty picture.

But that’s the reality of Trump’s reality TV world. All that matters is that he makes a “good” television (highly rated). Even during a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 16,000 Americans.