Europeans see clear night sky after blockages reduce air and light pollution

by April 11, 2020 world
Europeans see clear night sky after blockages reduce air and light pollution

“As much of the world comes to a standstill in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people living in lockouts have looked up to notice a brighter and sparkling night sky. In Europe, the absence of most cars and the closure of stadiums, stores and offices has led to lower air pollution and revealed impressive stars that many people in suburban and urban areas could never have seen otherwise. Roxana Saberi talks to astronomers who find comfort in the night sky in the midst of the current crisis.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/europeans-see-clear-night-skies-after-lockdowns-reduce-air-and-light-pollution/

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

A starry sky emerges in the middle of life under the lock of the coronavirus

A starry sky emerges in the middle of life under the lock of the coronavirus

April 11, 2020
Trace the link between epidemics and our interactions with nature

Trace the link between epidemics and our interactions with nature

April 11, 2020
Environmental challenges plaguing the Earth - CBS News

Environmental challenges plaguing the Earth – CBS News

April 11, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *