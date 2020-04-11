Europeans see clear night sky after blockages reduce air and light pollution

“As much of the world comes to a standstill in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people living in lockouts have looked up to notice a brighter and sparkling night sky. In Europe, the absence of most cars and the closure of stadiums, stores and offices has led to lower air pollution and revealed impressive stars that many people in suburban and urban areas could never have seen otherwise. Roxana Saberi talks to astronomers who find comfort in the night sky in the midst of the current crisis.

“