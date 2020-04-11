Drew Brees chooses NBC on ESPN in the reverse of “Monday Night Football”

Drew Brees has signed up with NBC Sports on ESPN, which will make him a fixture on the NFL television broadcast long after he’s finished playing, The Post learned.

In a contract that will begin after Brees of the Saints’ retirement, the 41-year-old will be presented as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth in “Sunday Night Football,” sources said.

“Like all NFL fans, we look forward to seeing Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we believe his post-match career will be just as successful,” said the spokesperson from NBC Sports, Greg Hughes, to the Post.

NBC already has a succession plan for Collinsworth’s SNF partner, Al Michaels. After the 2022 Super Bowl, Mike Tirico will take over full-time from Michaels.

When Brees retires from the Saints, he should start as a Notre Dame football game analyst and as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America”. In recruiting Brees, NBC sold him that it was the best place to succeed.

NBC’s decision was taken in part to solidify its group of advertisers as all networks begin negotiations with the NFL for the next TV rights deal. NBC could possibly add a second NFL package, which would allow Brees and Collinsworth to both be No. 1. Otherwise, Brees will be in the circle on the bridge.

This offseason, Brees has signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Saints, although there is a feeling that this could be his last season. While ESPN was considered the highest bidder for Brees in the $ 6 million range, NBC’s offer would be competitive.

As for ESPN, its search to replace Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on “Monday Night Football” continues. Internally, Steve Levy is considered a solid contender for the job-per-match position, although ESPN has other choices among Adam Amin, Dave Pasch and Bob Wischusen.

On the analyst side, ESPN will internally review Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese, while looking outside NFL Network / Westwood One Kurt Warner and CBS / NFL Network Nate Burleson, sources said.

ESPN was interested in Brees for “Monday Night Football” and was ready to wait for it. He previously wanted to hire Tony Romo, but CBS locked him up for $ 180 million before Romo could officially enter the open market. ESPN again sued Peyton Manning, who refused. Philip Rivers decided to sign with the Colts on ESPN.

NBC has created depth, but it’s a potentially delicate situation. Michaels, 75, may be considered the best player-per-player in NFL history and has no plans to retire.

Earlier in the off-season, NBC refused to explore ESPN by trying to trade for Michaels. ESPN had hoped for a powerful combination of Michaels and Manning.

Meanwhile, Collinsworth, 61, is highly regarded by NBC. The network has just signed its son, Jac, to be a big part of its future coverage.

It is conceivable to imagine that when Tirico leaves the studio full time for the broadcasting booth, that NBC – if it has only one NFL television package – could call on Collinsworth by making him sit next to his wires in the studio for the pre-network show.

While Jac Collinsworth would likely be a candidate for the show, Liam McHugh, who is already on “Football Night in America”, would also be.