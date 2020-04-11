Dodgers, angels don’t play. Shouldn’t tickets be refunded?

Friday would have been a great holiday. Will Warren was 40, and a party bus would have surprised him late in the afternoon, filled with a few dozen neighborhood friends and family members who had come from Illinois and Tennessee.

The bus would have headed for Dodger Stadium. It would have been time for Dodger baseball and Warren’s birthday party, secretly arranged by his wife.

“She’s the one who usually puts on all the big parties,” said Warren, who teaches college at Burbank. “She said, ‘I wanted to celebrate you for a change. »»

She let him surprise a few weeks ago, after the sport stopped because of the coronavirus crisis. On Friday, the Dodgers would not be playing against the champions of the Washington World Championships and the Warrens refunded more than $ 2,000 in tickets.

They are still waiting.

The Dodgers and Angels do not automatically refund tickets at this time, as advised by Major League Baseball. StubHub is also not the official resale partner for league tickets.

The situation of StubHub in particular has drawn the attention of a congressional committee already investigating the ticket industry. In February, the House Energy and Commerce Committee summoned representatives from StubHub and five other ticket companies an audience titled “In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry”.

Chair Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) Said the committee has asked ticket companies to provide reimbursement policies for games and other events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We strongly encourage each company to fully reimburse all consumers affected by canceled or postponed events,” Pallone said in a statement to The Times.

“Many Americans are currently experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19, and consumers should not be stuck with corporate credits, which they may have to wait several months before using, if they use them. Full refunds, including all incidentals, should be made so that fans can spend or save their money as they need it during this time of national crisis. “

For now, even though it is becoming increasingly unlikely that MLB will be able to play a full season, the league lists games not played as postponed rather than canceled. On March 16, Commissioner Rob Manfred cited a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that MLB would not start playing until May 9. On March 25, Manfred told ESPN: “We probably can’t do it” complete a traditional schedule of 162 games.

Warren said his wife first approached the Dodgers for a refund, but the team cited league policy. As Warren was later informed by email from the MLB, the league plans to play as many games as possible. The MLB regards each postponement as rain, and the league advises fans to keep the tickets and wait for the decision until a postponed date. The league and its players’ union are exploring a variety of options, including playing rescheduled games until October, or playing all season only in Arizona.

An official in the league, speaking on condition that he should not be cited, said the teams had the opportunity to deal with specific cases of economic hardship.

“We always hope to have a season and work with each fan to meet their needs,” said Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey.

Dodgers spokesman Joe Jareck did not respond to requests for comment.

Shavonnah Schreiber, whose Houston-based SNR Creative advises athletes and teams in marketing and branding, said fans will remember how MLB – and their home teams – reacted in time of crisis. Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks.

“People have lost their jobs,” she said. “Even if they have not lost their jobs, their hours may have been reduced, or clients may not sign contracts, or the work may have been canceled or delayed.” Everyone is now thinking about income and cash flow. “

So does the league, recognized Schreiber. But, she said, a league with $ 11 billion in annual revenues should consider the goodwill that would flow from the immediate reimbursement of tickets.

“Right now, if you have a large organization and you have the capacity to absorb any amount, people almost expect you to,” she said, “because you are in a better position to absorb it than an individual household. ”

Normally, StubHub reimburses the buyer for an event that has been canceled, then collects the sale price from the seller. Right now, with over 40,000 canceled events in the U.S. and Canada, StubHub says it doesn’t have enough money to reimburse all buyers before it gets the money from sellers.

“We are currently unable to offer immediate cash refunds to all buyers,” StubHub spokeswoman Kate Brinks said.

Instead, StubHub offered a credit for 120% of the value of an order at another event, a policy initially announced for events until the end of the year, despite the “Fan Protect Guarantee” who requested a cash refund of tickets for canceled events. StubHub has been sued in Wisconsin last week regarding this unilateral and retroactive change to its terms of service.

Brinks said on Thursday that the company would extend the credit for events until the end of 2021. It also confirmed that StubHub would comply with the law in any state, including California, which requires reimbursement of an event canceled to any customer who requests one. .

At this point, no Dodgers or Angels games have been officially canceled.

Warren, the teacher whose birthday party at Dodger Stadium was foiled by the coronavirus, said he hoped the league could find a balance in its ticketing policy.

“You would think they would at least give us the opportunity to be reimbursed,” he said. “I can also understand their position; they will lose hundreds of millions of dollars if they have to repay all of these tickets throughout the year. I feel bad for MLB too, but fans, hello? “

Warren said it leaves a “bad taste in the mouth” that a refund has been difficult for fans to get.

“I am such a big fan of baseball that I find it hard to hate,” he said. “I love the game so much. But I know there are people out there who are really suffering for this money right now. “