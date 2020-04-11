Disney remake 1973 Robin Hood for Disney +

It’s a good day to live in Sherwood Forest.

Disney has announced that it is in early production for a live remake from the 1973 film-musical version of “Robin Hood”, which will be released on Disney +.

Based on the classic film, the story focuses on Robin Hood, portrayed as a fox, as he battles Prince John’s over-taxation of animals in the Sherwood forest alongside classic characters such as Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian and the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The project is directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, director of “Blindspotting”. Also included are Disney veterans Kari Granlund, who worked on the Disney + 2019 version of “Lady and the Tramp” and producer Justin Springer (Dumbo and Tron: Legacy)

Similar to previous remakes, the film will feature a combination of CGI / live-action animals, like those from “Dumbo” and “The Lion King”.

A release date has not yet been announced.