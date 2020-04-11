Disney announces a song of social distancing strewn with stars

It is unclear how far Disney will go to fulfill the dreams of self-isolated families in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, the studio giant announced a “Disney Family Singalong”, with home performances by “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho, “Full House” former John Stamos, ” Reflection “Christina Aguilera, from” Frozen “star Josh Gad and many others, is coming to ABC soon.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the hour-long musical extravaganza will feature fan favorite numbers from classics such as “Beauty and the Beast”, “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story”, as well as newer hits such as as “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical”.

Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett are also featured in the star’s special program. , Amber Riley and more talent from Disney’s rugged Rolodex.

“If there is anything we have all learned in the past few weeks, it is to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke in a statement. “We hope we can help create new and unforgettable moments in everyone’s home.”

In addition, the program will feature public service announcements from its famous guests to raise awareness of the resources Feeding America provides to communities experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic. Viewers will be encouraged to visit the Feeding America website to learn more about its rescue efforts.

Disney’s previous efforts to keep families entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – and to keep it going – include the first digital versions of Pixar’s “Frozen 2” and “Onward” on the company’s new streaming platform, Disney +.

“The Disney Family Singalong” airs Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.