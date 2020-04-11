Discover the Apollo 13 mission in real time during its 50th anniversary

Although an explosion prevented astronauts James Lovell Jr., John Swigert Jr. and Fred Haise Jr. from participating in the third planned lunar landing, engineers and NASA flight control teams at the Apollo Mission Control Center worked with the astronauts to bring them safely back to Earth. .

Perhaps you watched the afternoon launch on television when it happened on April 11, 1970, or did you first hear about the mission while watching the movie “Apollo 13” from 1995.

NASA software engineer and historian Ben Feist, along with a dedicated team of historians, researchers and audio, film and visual experts, digitized and restored images and sound from the mission.

Everything is organized in the order it happened during the mission, from the launch to the famous return of astronauts to Earth. Mission Control footage is paired with a film taken by the astronauts during their flight, as well as mission programming. Each photo was inserted when it was taken. Over 7200 hours from 50 different channels of Mission Control audio are synchronized to be played as they are spoken. Included is the newly digitized and restored audio, according to the apolloinrealtime.org site. There were four missing tapes from Apollo 13 Mission Control that were recovered from the National Archives in the fall of 2019. They contain the audio of the time of the explosion on board Apollo 13. After being digitized and restored, this is the first time that the recordings have been heard since they were used in the 1970 accident investigation. The tapes were gone for so long because they were packed with the rest of the accident investigation materials from 1972, according to an article by Catherine Baldwin, editor in chief of NASA History Center and social media coordinator. The article appeared in the latest edition of NASA History Information and Notes Bulletin The intriguing audio captures the range of emotions and the amount of stress experienced by the astronauts and ground crews as they worked together to safely bring the three men back. It is a race against time over five days, 22 hours and 54 minutes. At the start of the mission, there are fun and humanizing jokes and exchanges. After the success of the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, some aspects of space flight began to seem routine and it is palpable in the crew. Everything changes radically when the explosion occurs on April 13, 1970. Tension, tension and long pauses in search of words marked the exchanges between the astronauts and Mission Control. Historical moments stand out, such as Lovell’s famous words from “Houston, we had a problem” or Haise saying, “I didn’t think I would be back here so soon” as he and Lovell entered the lunar module after the explosion, preparing to use it as a “lifeboat”. The Apollo 13 project joins two others at the Feist site, a NASA-funded project including real-time explorations of the Apollo 11 and Apollo 17 missions. Feist also performed an audio restoration for the “Apollo 11” documentary, directed by Todd Douglas Miller, broadcast on CNN in 2019 for the 50th anniversary of the mission.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/IgTKHr6hbuI/index.html