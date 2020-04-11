Delta Tells Flight Attendants With Coronavirus Not To Talk To Colleagues: Report

According to a report, Delta Air Lines asked flight attendants who test positive for COVID-19 to “refrain from advising” their colleagues or to publish their conditions on social networks.

A revised email by HuffPost which was sent to more than 25,000 flight attendants on Thursday said the company “will follow an established process” to alert employees who have recently come into contact with cabin crew members who are “symptomatic or diagnosed” with disease.

“Please refrain from notifying the other crew members by yourself,” the email said, the newspaper said. “Once you have completed the reporting procedures listed above, officers will follow the established process for informing the flight attendants concerned.”

Employees were given phone numbers to report their diagnoses and were asked to notify aircraft management to take leave “as soon as symptoms occur,” the report said.

But the email also contained a warning.

“Please do not post your medical condition on social media (including SkyHub),” he said, referring to the company’s employee intranet.

A flight attendant told HuffPost that “employees have the freedom to speak about their health.”

“No employer can withdraw this. We have a responsibility to take care of ourselves, our colleagues, and everyone we come in contact with, ”said the employee at the point of sale in an anonymous text message.

HuffPost also obtained a voicemail received by a flight attendant who contacted a colleague who tested positive for the disease.

An employee from Atlanta corporate headquarters warns the cabin crew member that “he may have been exposed in the past 14 days to someone in your recent rotation who may have had symptoms of COVID- 19 “.

“I share this information with you for your awareness,” said the caller, according to HuffPost. “We have assessed your exposure level, and for this reason, you can continue to fly while self-monitoring for 14 days.”

Delta spokesperson Antony Black told The Post in a statement, “Our communication with employees has been designed to inform our crews so that they hear about us first, protecting the privacy of employees / customers potential and ensure that crews receive support from managers, details of the information available. resources as well as advice on next steps.

He added that the company also updated its “best practices” policy on Friday.

It now reads: “We take responsibility for notifying all of our Delta employees seriously and have a solid protocol in place to ensure that we come into contact with anyone potentially exposed to provide support, information and resources and advise them on all the necessary steps.

“Therefore, please refrain from advising other crew members by yourself. Once you have completed the reporting procedures listed above, the Lead Partners will follow the established process for informing the flight attendants concerned. “

Company representative Morgan Durrant told HuffPost earlier that “it was not our intention to confuse flight attendants about this,” adding that he “did not have the intent to penalize anyone ”who ignores the protocols.

Last week, a Delta official asked pilots who tested positive for coronavirus not to diagnose other flight and cabin crew members, according to HuffPost, who quoted a video leaked from a discussion with union officials. pilots.

“We are aware of the video and the discussion it contains and we are monitoring – our first reading is that it does not correspond to our [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]an informed notification process, “a Delta spokesperson told the agency last week.

The number of flight crew members tested positive almost doubled to 57, according to figures posted on the pilots’ union website Friday, HuffPost reported.

The latest developments come as thousands of Delta employees volunteered for unpaid leave as the company tries to save money during the coronavirus crisis.

About 35,000 workers have signed up for unpaid leave that the Atlanta-based carrier began offering last month, said CEO Ed Bastian in a memo Thursday.