COVID-19 has been great for Instacart – but not for its employees

Dina W. did her last job for Instacart on March 20. Before the coronavirus epidemic, Dina could easily avoid placing labor-intensive orders that required her to buy and deliver groceries to two or three customers at a time. But that day, with few other choices, she accepted a triple order that promised a net salary of $ 48. Only $ 17 was to come from Instacart, the rest in tips.

As Delaware buyers frantically prepare to return home, grocery queues span the length of the building. Some items were almost sold out; others had limits on the number a customer could purchase at a time. Dina stood in line for over 20 minutes at the deli, then again at the seafood counter. The line to check lasted an hour. All the while, Dina was in constant communication with the three customers about what was not available and what they wanted instead.

Three hours later, she loaded 20 bags of groceries into her car and drove to the first customer’s home. On her way, she received a notification: customer n ° 2, irritated by the long wait and the unavailable items, had canceled the order. In the end, after about five hours of shopping and driving, Dina received $ 29.60, including tips, as well as some of the groceries from the canceled order.

“It’s almost like you’re volunteering your time,” she said.

Since March 30, a contingent of Instacart workers across the country has been on strike for demands including risk premiums, protective gear and easier access to paid sick leave. The demonstration did not start Instacart’s business. In fact, the company said it has seen an unprecedented number of grocery orders in the past few weeks.

For those responsible for filling these orders, this surge in demand has exacerbated long-standing stress in their work and has supported a criticism that Instacart systematically exploits them with confusing, opaque and constantly evolving practices. By wandering the wraparound lines and crowded aisles of overcrowded supermarkets while balancing pandemic protocols, buyers and drivers of Instacart say they are risking their health and working longer than ever, with little to prove. Interviews with five drivers and documents reviewed by the Times reveal company policies that, while ensuring additional demand, do not translate into higher wages for workers.

Among these policies is the Instacart compensation model. A large part of buyers’ wages is a 60-cent-per-mile fee for the distance traveled between the store and the customer’s home. This component, which often represents more than half of the total before tip, does not reflect the size of the order or the time spent shopping, both of which have increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic. If an order includes unusually heavy items, buyers receive approximately $ 10 in additional payment. But this only applies to the first 50 pounds. Customers can cancel orders until delivery. Although Instacart still pays workers for these orders, they lose on the tip, which often accounts for the majority of the total.

Company spokesperson Natalia Montalvo said that Instacart buyers’ incomes increased 40% from February to March and that tips increased 30%.

“In the past four weeks, Instacart has introduced more than 15 new features, new health guidelines, new premiums for buyers, new sick leave policies and new safety supplies, as well as payment for those affected by COVID-19, “said Montalvo.

Instacart buyers can choose between two types of orders: delivery only, which means drivers pick up bags of groceries collected by someone else, and full service, which requires both shopping and delivery. Although some policies guarantee workers a minimum payment for each “full service lot”, receipts indicate that Instacart pays buyers who complete multiple orders in a lot at or just above what they are paid for only one ordered.

Some buyers, like Dina, avoid placing lots of double or triple orders because the logistics are too complicated, “and then the pay doesn’t match,” she said. But it is difficult to avoid them, because it is Instacart, and not the buyers, who decides to group the orders, and with access to the store at a high price, the company has grouped them more frequently.

Montalvo said buyers can choose to accept lots of multiple orders and they do so often because these orders are more “lucrative as they can earn tips for multiple orders in one trip to the grocery store” . Instacart guarantees a minimum of between $ 7 and $ 10 for full-service lots.

Montalvo said that the compensation formula for Instacart employees “takes into account the estimated time and effort involved in picking, packaging and delivering a lot. This payment depends on a number of factors, including quantity, weight, type of store and distance. “But the receipts reviewed by the Times confirm that Instacart pays buyers about as much for multiple order batches as it does for single full-service orders despite the additional time and labor required.

A buyer from St. Louis, Missouri, provided receipts showing that Instacart was offering $ 26.66 for a three-order package totaling 72 items and requiring 11.2 miles of driving on March 30. The company’s contribution to this salary was $ 12.76, less than half of the total. The rest were tipped.

On the same day, Instacart offered the same customer a total of $ 11.94 for a single order of 38 items requiring 3.9 miles of driving. Instacart contribution: $ 7.22. For purchasing nearly twice as many items and driving almost three times as far, the company offered less than $ 6 more. And this trend can be seen in the recipes reviewed by the Times across the country.

Essentially, Instacart encourages buyers to do more work and pass on all or most of the additional labor costs to customers in the form of tips. And tips are not guaranteed. Since the delivery windows are very high, some customers have used a practice known as “baiting– grab a large tip to secure an order, then remove it after delivery.

“The heart of the strike comes down to what Instacart pays,” said the St. Louis client. “It’s not about greed. It’s about making sure the benefit is worth the cost.”

But the coronavirus crisis has also ignited tensions over how Instacart responds to workers’ needs and returns.

During the first days of the strike, the company complied with one of the workers’ demands, agreeing to provide free disinfectant, masks and gloves. Previously, the company did not provide any safety equipment. However, supply was limited and many buyers complained that they still could not order the equipment.

When San Diego Instacart customer Schana Cummings tried to order the safety kit on April 3, the app said it was “coming soon” and the disinfectant needed to be restocked, screenshots of the ‘application show. Cummings tweeted about the lack of supply that day. On April 4, she received a notification in the app that she was disabled and to check her email. The email, which the Times reviewed, said that his candidacy to become a client had been denied. Cummings has been working for Instacart since 2018.

Instacart said Cummings had been deactivated because it had two accounts – Cummings denies it and says it just updated its email address to the same account in July 2019 – and said buyers are “receiving information on how to appeal directly with our Trust & Safety team “when they are disabled. Emails and notifications received by Cummings that the Times reviewed did not contain such indications. Montalvo said the company “never deactivated a buyer for posting comments, reviews or opinions about the company on social media.”

Buyers complain that it can take hours or days to get a response from the business on questions like this. Montalvo said the dramatic growth in the ranks of customers and workers has temporarily increased wait times. “The overall volume of customer orders has increased by more than 300% year-over-year, and we have also increased the buying community from 200,000 to over 350,000 in the past two weeks,” said Montalvo.

The slow response has been particularly difficult for buyers such as Tom Andrew, who lives in San Diego. After being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Andrew began to experience fever, body aches and a dry cough. To request the two weeks of paid sick leave that Instacart promises to drivers diagnosed with COVID-19 or assigned to self-quarantine, he asked his doctor to fill out an online form saying that “he has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 confirmed and therefore requires isolation for 14 days. “

The company denied his request on the grounds that he had not been diagnosed with COVID-19 itself or ordered by a “public health agency” to quarantine. Questions relating to the qualification of public health officer were not answered, as were Andrew’s repeated attempts to point out that the form he was filling out specifically asked if he had been “directed by a qualified physician or a public health authority ”in quarantine. “My doctor IS a qualified doctor isn’t he?” one of his emails, which The Times reviewed, read. Instacart’s customer service representatives did no more than repeat their initial response: “We have carefully reviewed the documentation and, unfortunately, we have been unable to confirm this claim at this time.”

Instacart’s policy of requiring workers to provide documents from a public health official to qualify for paid sick leave differs from that of its competitors Doordash and Uber, who say they accept doctors’ notes. The company says it’s because only local health officials “are able to determine the need for quarantine based on confirmed cases of COVID-19”.

“Anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 is reported to local public health authorities,” said Montalvo. “Local health authorities are tracing the contacts of anyone diagnosed to determine if other parties have come into close contact to merit mandatory isolation or quarantine, regardless of their symptoms.”

According to the strike organizers, it is a very high bar that workers find it difficult to respect. “Instacart knows that it is practically impossible to meet their qualifications and ignores buyers’ requests for more substantial and preventive help”, their blog post Lily.

Andrew has still not received any compensation. Cummings remains disabled. As for Dina, after being put on hold with customer service for two hours, she asked the company to give her an additional $ 5. She doesn’t think she’ll start driving again for Instacart unless it starts to treat buyers better.

“I am not interested in these practices,” she said. “It’s too disrespectful to me.”