Coronavirus vaccine is six months away, says lead researcher

A COVID-19 vaccine could be in six months, according to a researcher leading a team of scientists in England.

“I think there is a good chance it will work based on other things we have done with this type of vaccine,” Sarah Gilbert, professor of virology at Oxford told the London Times. “It’s not just an intuition and as each week goes by, we have more data to look at. I would go 80%, it’s my personal opinion.”

Scientists around the world are rushing to develop treatments for the pandemic, which has already killed more than 103,000 people and more than 1.7 million people infected. Other countries have also reported progress, including Israel and the United States.

Gilbert warned that British production capacity should increase to guarantee supply.

“We don’t want to go later this year and find out that we have a very effective vaccine and we have no vaccine to use,” she said. “We don’t think we need to build facilities, there are facilities that can be switched.”

Britain has been affected by at least 73,758 cases of virus and 8,958 deaths. COVID-19 also ravaged the top ranks of the British leadership, with prince charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson both positive. Johnson’s case became so serious that he was forced into an intensive care unit for three days before doctors reported that he was about to repair.