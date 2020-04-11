Coronavirus Unemployment: Jobs For Hollywood Workers

For Hollywood staff, the coronavirus has been devastating. The pandemic has decimated many industries, particularly entertainment.

Tens of thousands of workers – handshakes, actors, theme park employees, ticket collectors, agents and studio managers – suddenly lost their jobs as the industry was disrupted by forced closings in movie theaters, productions and live events and shows. Large media companies such as Walt Disney Co. have announced substantial cuts, adding to the economic spinoffs for the Los Angeles industry.

Foundations, unions, businesses and celebrities have launched relief and emergency funds food drives to ease the pain of families and help them get the benefits of the $ 2 trillion stimulus package. But these relief efforts will only go so far.

To make matters worse, jobs in other sectors, which should normally be a source of additional jobs – restaurants and retail, for example – have also disappeared.

“The problem is that there are very few industries that hire, especially in relation to the overall demand for jobs,” said Kevin Klowden, executive director of the Center for Regional Economics at the Milken Institute.

A record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the United States in the week ending March 28, double the previous year’s record 3.3 million. Klowden estimates that 100,000 entertainment workers in Los Angeles County have been affected and at least 250,000 nationally.

Still, as bleak as the picture of employment is, some entertainment businesses, particularly animation, video games and streaming, are still expanding.

Here is an overview of the people who recruit:

Animation / interactive

Animation and interactive media have been a lifeline for some studios as other film and television productions have stopped. Most of the Animation Guild members (IATSE Local 839) who were employed when the coronavirus struck, are still working, said Steve Kaplan, union sales representative.

“The animation industry is lucky,” said Kaplan. “There is a lot of work that can be done effectively at home, so the transition has been relatively smooth, especially during a time of crisis where many studios had to struggle at the last moment to adapt to a new workflow.”

Among those who hire, Bento Box Entertainment, based in North Hollywood, is known for its work on the television series “Bob’s Burgers”, winner of the Emmy Awards. The company employs more than 500 artists and production staff in its studios in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. It has openings for around 20 independent production staff. https://jobs.lever.co/bentoboxent

Skydance Media, based in Santa Monica, the production company created by David Ellison at the start of the week acquired The Madrid animation company Ilion Studios is actively recruiting in several fields. www.skydance.com/job-openings/

Independent animation house Titmouse, known for its edgy comedy series like “Big Mouth”, recently expanded its operations in Los Angeles with a new building in Burbank and is hiring. https: //titmouse.net/careers/

Podcasting

Podcasting, another area where staff can easily work remotely, is also growing. One of the drivers is Spotify, which has rapidly expanded its presence in space, acquiring several podcast production companies, including Gimlet Media, The Ringer and Parcast. The Swedish audio company has a number of jobs open at L.A. www.spotifyjobs.com

Wonder Media Network, based in New York, founded in 2018 to create podcasts covering politics, business and culture, recruiting in various fields, including production and marketing.

Diffusion

The increase in home entertainment has been a boon for streaming services.

“We are recruiting to respond to Tubi’s rapid growth and we plan to create positions in the coming months,” said Tubi vice-president Valerie Arismendez. The company, which operates a free streaming service with ads, has open positions at San Francisco headquarters as well as other locations, including L.A. https://tubitv.com/static/careers

WarnerMedia, which recently pledged $ 100 million in aid to crews affected by the coronavirus shutdowns, also has open positions in its offices in Seattle, L.A. and New York. “WarnerMedia is recruiting more than 200 positions for HBO Max in the areas of marketing and product engineering and growth in the run-up to our launch in May,” said a WarnerMedia spokesperson. https://www.warnermediagroup.com/ca

According to his website, Quibi from Jeffrey Katzenberg, who advertises new shows, recently posted jobs in communications and other fields. https://quibi.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/quibicareers

The streaming giant Netflix, which has a strong presence in Hollywood, is growing worldwide. “We continue to hire, especially customer service staff who work from home to provide support to our members worldwide,” said a spokesperson for Netflix. https://jobs.netflix.com/search

Amazon Studios, the tech giant’s division that produces films and original series, has more than 40 job vacancies listed in Culver City, including leadership and management positions: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/team/amazon-studios. Amazon’s entertainment content database, IMDb, which has an office in Santa Monica, also has a handful of openings. https://www.amazon.jobs/en/teams/imdb

StreamElements, which provides tools and services for live streamers, said there were several vacancies at LALa-based company Palo Alto noted that the growing demand for content streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and other platforms helped boost its business.

https://streamelements.com/careers.

The Twitch live streaming platform said it is actively recruiting across the board, listing numerous job openings in California, including offices in Irvine, Los Angeles and San Francisco. https://www.twitch.tv/jobs/

Social media

TikTok, which has grown in popularity as consumers take refuge in the home perform trendy dances on the video sharing app, is recruiting. The Chinese company has various openings posted on its website, notably for the brand marketing director, the artistic director and the project designer. TikTok recently expanded into southern California, moving into a new office in Culver City earlier this year. https://careers.tiktok.com/

“We are proud and humble to offer a platform that can offer lightness and connectivity in an uncertain time,” said TikTok in an article on LinkedIn. “To meet this need in our TikTok community, we are actively recruiting our team. We invite those who are looking for a job, whether by choice or because of changes in their industry or business, to apply for positions with us. “

Snap Inc., the Santa Monica-based camera and social media company, is looking for more than 200 people for its content, engineering, and product design teams. Nearly 30% of these jobs are based in Los Angeles and include positions such as augmented reality design and engineering, user research and product design, said a Snap spokesperson. https://www.snap.com/en-US/jobs.

Esports / Games

At a time when studios are pushing back movie and production release dates, demand for esports and video streaming has skyrocketed as more and more people take shelter in their homes.

For example, Venn, who creates electronic sports programs, increased its launch date from September to July. The company, with offices in Playa Vista and New York, has announced that it will increase its staff from 35 to 65 full-time employees by July and plans to broadcast 35 hours of original programming per week. Some of these jobs may require work outside of the company’s production studio in accordance with social distancing guidelines, the company said.

“What we have always known is that games and entertainment are extremely important and that there is a big market for them and that people like it both as entertainment and as a way to get away from everything the madness is happening in the world now more than ever, “Venn said co-CEO Ben Kusin.

The company has several Los Angeles-based openings posted on its website, including on-air talent director, game editor and live broadcast producer. https://www.venn.tv/careers

Activision Blizzard Inc., the Santa Monica game company known for its “World of Warcraft” and “Call of Duty” franchises, has also listed a number of jobs on its website. https://careers.activisionblizzard.com/.

The game could provide an opportunity for artists, said David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA. “Obviously [there is] not much is going on … at the moment, but there could be some in relation to jobs related to artists who see a slight increase, such as video games, audio books, podcasts – things you can do at home, ”White told me.

Warehouse and delivery work

While jobs outside of entertainment are limited, some jobs are available. Entertainment unions, including SAG-AFTRA, compile member job sources from sources such as America’s Job Center of California, Business and Worker Help Center and Women’s Creative Work Center.

“Although we continue to connect our members with potential employers in other sectors (grocery, bottlers, packaging and warehouse), it has been difficult to place our employees because more and more people are finding themselves looking for ‘a job,’ said Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamster Local 399, who represents site managers, drivers and casting directors.

Companies, including Amazon and Kroger, and government entities such as the Census Bureau accept applications https://workforce.lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Companies-Hiring-04-06-2020.pdf