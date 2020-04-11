Coronavirus task force doctors cite progress in New York, New Jersey

One of the best doctors in the White House coronavirus task force said on Friday that the number of cases in parts of the country, including New York, appeared to be stabilizing due to social distancing and other measures preventive.

“You can see for the first time in the United States that we are starting to level the logarithmic phase as Italy did about a week ago. It gives us a big heart that … we are starting to see this change. Much of this is due to the improvement in New York City, “said Dr. Deborah Birx during the daily briefing of the task force at the White House.

“For a long time, they represented more than 50% of our cases and 50% of new cases. That has changed dramatically because of the impact of what the citizens of New York and New Jersey and Connecticut, and now Rhode Island are doing to really change the course of this pandemic, to really change the trajectory of new cases, ” continued Birx.

“We see what many states and metropolitan areas were experiencing as a double and quadruple increase that came back twice. Now they go to eight days between the doubling rate. Watching this every day gives us hope in the metropolitan areas of New York and New Jersey and throughout Denver and of course New Orleans. “

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and another key member of the task force, warned that now was not the time to withdraw from home support and distancing orders. social.

“It is important to remember that this is not the time to think that, since we have made such significant progress in the success of mitigation, we must withdraw from everything,” said Fauci, adding that he was “encouraged” by the progress. made in New York and New Jersey.

The comments came as the toll of the coronavirus pandemic continued, New York reported Friday that nearly 800 more people died across the state in just 24 hours.

But strict foreclosure orders continued to slow the flow of new cases to hospitals, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo reported that 777 people have died from the virus since Thursday, bringing the death toll in the Empire State to a horrific total of 7,844.

“These lost lives are people who have come to this period of hospitalization and we are losing them,” Cuomo said in his daily press briefing in Albany.