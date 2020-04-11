Coronavirus shutdown leads to “alpine” air in polluted cities

A bittersweet silver lining against the COVID-19 virus is the purity of the air in some of the most polluted cities in the world.

New Delhi is one of the many mega-cities around the world reporting much fresher air for the first time in years since the virus forced people to enter two weeks ago.

Delhi Whatsapp group members exchanged screenshots of the Daily Air Quality Index last week, not believing their eyes when they saw that a green banner had replaced the familiar threatening red banner, indicating that conditions were “good”.

“It’s downright alpine,” wrote one person, according to the Guardian.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, a politician and environmentalist from Delhi, called improving air quality a wake-up call.

“The wonderful view of the blue sky and the joy of breathing fresh air only contrast to illustrate what we do to ourselves the rest of the time,” said Tharoor. “Today, the typical Delhi AQI hovers around 30 and an afternoon of happiness, after a rain of rain, it has fallen to seven.”

Cities like Bangkok, Beijing, Sao Paulo and Bogota, all of which have some type of home stay order, are reporting unprecedented levels of clean air. The sad irony is that few people can enjoy the blue sky and the fresh air, because most people have to stay indoors.

Falling pollution shows how deadly cars play a role in India’s pollution, said Delhi environmentalist Sunita Narain.

Narain stressed that environmentalists are not “celebrating” the virus that has ravaged many cities.

“We need to make sure we take this breath of fresh air and think about the serious efforts we need to fight pollution in Delhi.”