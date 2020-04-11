Coronavirus news and updates live: pandemic changes lifestyle

The conversations around the reopening of the economy are intensifying. Behind the scenes, many Republican governors express concern over how they will navigate a scenario in which the President Trump reopens economy before their states are ready, according to several sources in and around these discussions.

Modeling suggests that a series of red states will not reach their worst points until later this month, making reopening of the economy in these regions in early May almost impossible.

Most Republican governors sought to align with Trump during this epidemic, and a request from the White House to reopen the economy would complicate that mission. If there seems to be a viable move toward reopening too soon – the administration will face some setback from its allies.

According to a source familiar with the conversation between the GOP governors, the overall hope right now is that “this is all Trump’s talk” and that cooler heads – like his famous coronavirus advisers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx – prevail.

Some background: Trump’s aides have started intensive talks on a plan to reopen the U.S. economy in early May, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

This morning, on the new CNN day, Fauci was asked to say if he thought the social distancing guidelines should be relaxed by May 1, and replied “the virus decides whether to open or not. ”

Fauci added that before reopening the country, he would like to see a “clear indication” that the reported cases are declining.

“One thing you don’t want to do is you don’t want to go out prematurely and then find yourself – you’re back in the same situation,” Fauci told CNN, “we’re looking for the type of things that would indicate that we can move forward gradually to essentially reopen the country in a more normal way. ”

Friday at the White House, Trump said he listened to everything the two Drs. Said Fauci and Birx.