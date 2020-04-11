Coronavirus: Los Angeles band Sure Sure performs live from home

Last month, Los Angeles independent rock group Sure Sure was four hours from Tampa, Florida, when the world started to collapse.

The Atwater Village quartet was on a national tour for the rock band Coin. As the band members came from Los Angeles to Florida for the opening night, they watched the news about the new coronavirus getting worse from one hour to the next.

“Every day became more and more worrying. The prospect of seeing 2,000 people a night made us feel bad, ”said drummer Kevin Farzad, 30.

Sure Sure made an appointment, then everything went away. “The NBA was canceled, and we were like [forget] let’s go home, “said guitarist Charlie Glick, 29. “The next morning, when everyone got up, I was already in the van waiting to leave.”

Three days of nervous readers COVID-19 of 14 hours later, the group – with singer Chris Beachy and multi-instrumentalist producer Michael Coleman, both aged 29 – arrived at the Sure Sure community home. The group does not leave very long. But that does not mean that it is not yet on tour.

In one of the most creative gestures of normality in the age of quarantine and social distancing, the group is still on tour, just on a very limited regional route. More specifically, from his living room to the garage, from the kitchen to the hallway and ending in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

From Friday evening, of course will play six shows more than six nights, broadcast live to fans who paid $ 10 for a concert or $ 35 for the six. There are also touring posters and limited-time concert t-shirts on sale.

Of course, this is a bit for which the group is fully committed. But it is also a real means of support for the moment and perhaps even a glimpse of a new future for independent acts, where the Internet finally keeps its promise of autonomy and self-sufficiency. Sure Sure just wishes it hadn’t taken a bane to get there.

“The other groups don’t all live together for very smart reasons, but now we’re pretty lucky,” said Farzad. “People will end up going to concerts again, but we don’t know when it will happen, and we’re lucky that this new digital landscape can help us.”

Almost all of the artists tried some sort of live broadcast while the COVID-19 was locked. From live DJ battles on Instagram to streams metal concerts in empty halls, the pandemic has forced feverish artists to try to get the attention of fans while everyone is panicking at home.

Sure Sure was a group that risked being ruined by the closure. Since their formation in 2014, the band has released a full LP and a slightly funky, melodic indie rock EP of effervescent melody, and you can recognize their ironic theme song for the political comedy podcast “Lovett or Leave It”. “But this is not a streaming juggernaut (its biggest hit Spotify, with 14.5 million pieces, is a cover of” This Must Be The Place “by Talking Heads) and the group earns a large part of their living on the road.

Having no road at the moment, he had to move where he could.

“This is one of our widest configurations,” said Farzad, FaceTiming in the group’s spacious living room to show a more or less fully arranged live platform, where it will begin the tour on Friday evening. “But we have a long day of traveling after that in the kitchen, so we could have a motel on our way there,” he joked.

The group is currently in quarantine with Coleman’s girlfriend (the others are single and rotate too often to keep pets). The group members have lived together in various homes since 2014 and had a fairly good domestic routine before COVID-19. But now, “there are so many more dishes all the time,” said Farzad. “We do deep cleaning once a week, but we really have to put in a chore wheel.”

After the planned national tour of the L.A. Sure Sure group was canceled due to COVID-19, the members decided instead to “visit” the different rooms of the house where the four of them live. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The group entered the laundry room and garage a bit – “We’re halfway there, so it’s kind of the Denver on the tour,” joked Farzad, turning to go up the stairs. “We don’t think this hallway is up to par. But tickets for Mike’s room are selling very well, so by popular demand we have booked a second night.”

The joke only works because Sure Sure takes it seriously, and fans have responded accordingly. The group said it made more than $ 5,000 in presale for the tour in just one week, which competes with its advances for playing live on previous tours (it also donates certain products to banks local food).

“When there are no overhead costs, we will likely report an amount similar to what we did on our first tour,” said Coleman, sitting in a studio console chair in his bedroom, very popular today. “The fans really want stuff like that now. But when I watch a lot of artists live, I am confused as to what they are accomplishing. You could make it a great thing and fans will appreciate it. There is value out there if you elevate it to something more than just scrambling on your own. “

While there is no shortage of means to stream live online, neither Zoom, Twitch, nor Instagram Live really have the capacity for concert loyalty that is worth being paid to replace live concerts. For this tour, he is using Veeps, a streaming and ticketing platform founded by Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, which hopes to combine the widely accessible Instagram live broadcast format with Ticketfly’s revenue generation capacity.

If artists plan for months and months, companies like Veeps or StageIt may be able to replicate some of that revenue and keep fans engaged while everyone is resisting the pandemic.

“Not only do artists have to survive this, but fans are also looking for positive connections and relief,” said Sherry Saeedi, CEO of Veeps. “The struggle is real for everyone right now. Sure Sure is a great example of how an artist could [livestream] in their own way. “

The group admitted that it took fans a little conviction to see that it was a paying event, not just a room jam. While it is on a new album more or less finished, there is not much writing. Glick’s cousin was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, which turned the disease from “something faraway and nebulous,” as Farzad described it, into something much more personal.

“When I write, I get a lot of inspiration from the outside world, and I find it much more difficult to synthesize all of this into music,” said Beachy. “No one could have prepared for it. I don’t even know how you could have. “

But in the way people trapped at home learn to make sourdough entrees, the forced constraints of quarantine have made Sure Sure expand the scope of what a group can do to entertain fans.

Everyone is stuck at home now, and you might as well demonstrate it.

“For us, it’s sort of part of our identity,” said Farzad. “We have already made videos in the house, but it remains vulnerable. “It’s the room where we mixed our album, it’s our kitchen where we prepare our meals.” Everyone can see it now. “