Coronavirus isn’t the leading cause of death in the United States, says CDC

“There is no data to support this theory,” said Jeff Lancashire, spokesperson for the National Center for Health Statistics, on Friday.

False allegations that coronavirus has become the leading cause of death in the United States have swirled United States leads the world in coronavirus cases . These claims are made by some experts comparing the number of people who die each day from coronavirus with the estimate the number of people who could die each day on average from each leading cause of death, using CDC data.

In other words – the allegations involve comparing the deaths reported by Covid-19 to the estimated deaths for the leading causes of death, which include heart disease and cancer.

“We have limited data on deaths by cause in 2020, and no final official figures for 2019, but we know this by examining the final totals of deaths in 2018 for the two leading causes of death in the United States, heart disease and cancer over there. It’s not possible at this stage, COVID-19 is close to these totals, “Lancashire said in the email. He noted that between January and April 2018, more than 234,000 people in the United States died from heart disease and nearly 199,000 died from cancer. To date, during the coronavirus pandemic, there have been approximately 16,700 deaths from Covid-19 in the United States, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/cKdrdhOljpw/index.html